Teenager killed in County Donegal crash

The road has been closed [BBC]

A teenager has died after a single-car crash in Quigley’s Point in County Donegal.

The male passenger died at the scene, Gardaí (Irish police) have said.

The driver, a man in his 20s, was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast for treatment of injuries which are believed to be serious.

The crash happened on the R240 at Cross at about 23:15 local time on Saturday.

The road was closed on Sunday morning to allow for an examination of the scene by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to contact them.

'Poignant scenes'

A car was removed from the scene on Sunday afternoon [BBC]

At the scene: BBC reporter Kevin Sharkey, in Quigley's Point

The crash happened beside a sweeping bend on a country road.

The loss of life here last night is the latest in a long line of tragedies on roads in the Inishowen peninsula in recent years.

Many of the previous victims have been from local communities.

I understand that the young people involved in this tragedy had travelled from across the border.

There were poignant scenes as the small car, which hit a bridge, was lifted from the crash site and taken away on the back of a lorry, under garda escort.

A heartbreaking outcome just a day after two young friends went for a drive together.

"Our prayers have to be with them at all times," Terry Crossan says [BBC]

Inishowen councillor Terry Crossan said news of the crash was "absolutely heartbreaking".

"Out here in Inishowen it has happened so often, time and time again, absolute tragedies... It doesn’t bear thinking about at all," he told BBC News NI.

"We've had our fair share [of accidents], all in almost the same sort of general area."

The community of Inishowen will be offering their prayers and heartfelt condolences, Mr Crossan added.

"This will impact on the whole of the community and whenever the names of the victims begin to emerge it will hit home even harder," he said.

"There’s not much that you can say, you just pray for them and hope that they can get through this tragedy."