Teenager Leaves Parents on Caribbean Island to Get Back to Cruise on Time: 'They Missed the Departure. By a Lot'

Reuters

Hotel executives are surveying vacant office and residential buildings in prime locations from the U.S. to China to drive supply growth as financing challenges for new construction hinder efforts to maximize buoyant demand. Hotel supply growth in 2024 is hovering under 1% compared to 30-year averages of 2.5%, but with commercial assets sitting empty around the world, hotel operators are scouting unique conversion opportunities. Marriott, known for its Ritz-Carlton and Sheraton brands, this week announced Project Mid-T in North America, its latest effort to convert existing hotels or commercial assets such as offices into mid-scale hotels at lower costs.