Teenager and man arrested after group brawl

A teenager and a man have been arrested following a large group brawl.

Essex Police was called to Southchurch Road, in Southend-on-Sea, following reports of a "disturbance" at 01:40 BST on Sunday.

Footage circulating on social media appeared to show a large bladed weapon was involved.

Once at the scene, officers arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and affray before arresting a 16-year-old later on. Both remain in custody.

"We are aware of a video circulating on social media which relates to this incident and we have that in our possession," a spokesperson for Essex Police said.

"Officers are continuing to work to identify all those involved.

"At this time, we don’t believe the incident poses a risk to the wider public and our enquiries are ongoing."

