Prince and Princess of Wales 'so sorry' after death of 'brave and humble' teenage photographer

The Prince and Princess of Wales have paid tribute to a teenage photographer who they met during an investiture at Windsor Castle.

Liz Hatton, who died yesterday, was pictured hugging Kate after the princess invited her to take pictures of the Prince of Wales at the event in October.

The 17-year-old from Harrogate started a photography bucket list appeal in January after she was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of cancer.

She was given between six months and three years to live.

In a statement, William and Kate said: "We are so sorry to hear that Liz Hatton has sadly passed away. It was an honour to have met such a brave and humble young woman.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Liz's parents Vicky and Aaron and her brother Mateo at this unimaginably difficult time. W & C."

Announcing her death on X, her mother Vicky Roboyna said: "Our incredible daughter Liz died in the early hours of this morning. She remained determined to the last.

"Even yesterday, she was still making plans. We are so very proud of the kindness, empathy and courage she has shown in the last year.

"She was not only a phenomenal photographer, she was the best human and the most wonderful daughter and big sister we could ever have asked for.

"No one could have fought harder for life than she did. There is a gaping Liz-shaped hole in our lives that I am not sure how we will ever fill."

She asked people to share one of Liz's photos in tribute using the hashtag #LizHatton and to support the family's mission to fund research into desmoplastic small round cell tumours, which Liz was diagnosed with.

She has set up a JustGiving fundraising page with a goal of raising £100,000.

In a personal message on social media after meeting Liz in October, William and Kate said: "A pleasure to meet with Liz at Windsor today.

"A talented young photographer whose creativity and strength has inspired us both. Thank you for sharing your photos and story with us. W&C."

Ticking off items from her bucket list, Liz went on to photograph comedian Michael McIntyre, the red carpet at the MTV Europe Music Awards, the London Air Ambulances from a helipad and joined acclaimed photographer Rankin in leading a fashion shoot.