Teenager who murdered 17-year-old Charlie Cosser at a party jailed for life

A teenager who murdered 17-year-old Charlie Cosser at a party in Warnham, West Sussex, has been jailed for life.

Teenager Yura Varybrus will serve a minimum of 16 years in prison.

Cosser was stabbed three times in the chest in a marquee in the grounds of a farmhouse at a party attended by more than 100 people on 23 July 2023.

Varybrus was sentenced at Brighton Crown Court.

Judge Christine Henson KC earlier lifted restrictions on naming Varybrus, who was 16 at the time of the attack.

Varybrus was found guilty of murder and having a bladed article following a trial.

He stabbed Charlie, who was not known to him, when a fight broke out between them and two other boys on the dancefloor.

While the knife has never been found, witnesses at the party told jurors during the trial that they saw Varybrus "drenched" in blood and heard him say "I've stabbed someone" after the attack.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly.

Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

You can receive breaking news alerts on a smartphone or tablet via the Sky News app. You can also follow @SkyNews on X or subscribe to our YouTube channel to keep up with the latest news.