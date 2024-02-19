Teenager reported after XL bully attack in East Kilbride

XL bully dogs will be subject to new controls in Scotland

A teenage girl has been reported to the procurator fiscal after an XL bully-type dog injured three people and another dog in East Kilbride.

Police shot dead the "dangerously out of control" bulldog-type dog after it attacked a collie on Sunday morning.

Three people suffered minor injuries during the incident in Mannering, in the Calderwood area.

Police Scotland said the 18-year-old had been reported in connection with offences relating to the Dangerous Dog Act.

Local officers attempted to restrain the large dog but it was killed by armed officers.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Inquiries are ongoing to establish the breed of dog and there will be a continued police presence in the area while inquiries continue.

"As with any firearm discharge, the circumstances of the incident will be referred to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (Pirc)."

From Friday, it will be illegal to sell, advertise, give as a gift or exchange XL bully dogs in Scotland.

Under the new laws - expected to be approved by the Scottish Parliament later this week - it will also be illegal to let them stray.

Owners registering to keep their XL bully must comply with restrictions to ensure they are not a danger to the public, including being microchipped, kept on a lead, muzzled in public and neutered to ensure they cannot continue breeding.

A second stage of safeguards due to come in later this year will mean that from 1 August it will be an offence to own an XL bully without an exemption certificate or without having applied for an exemption certificate.

Anyone convicted of breaching the new safeguards could face up to six months behind bars and/or a fine of up to £5,000.

The legislation follows concerns over an influx of XL bullies to Scotland since the UK government brought in controls on the dogs south of the border last year.

Siobhian Brown, Scotland's minister for victims and community safety, said it was vital for owners to "get ready and prepare" for the new laws now.

"Whilst dog attacks remain a rare occurrence, where they do occur, they can have devastating consequences which is why safeguards must be introduced," she said.

"We are doing so whilst ensuring we promote and support responsible ownership, and public safety as effectively as possible."

She added: "The new regulations aim to protect public safety and are being introduced as a consequence of similar XL bully controls brought in by the UK government, which created an unacceptable risk of dogs being moved to Scotland from England and Wales."

Further details on when applications for an exemption certificate will open in Scotland, how to apply and available support will be announced over the coming weeks.

The criminal justice committee will take evidence from Ms Brown on Wednesday.

