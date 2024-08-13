Teenager shot & killed in Mount Horeb

NextShark

A 9-year-old girl of Chinese descent was left bruised, bleeding and traumatized after falling victim to a brutal attack inside a toilet cubicle at the Crowne Plaza hotel in Auckland, New Zealand, at around 5 p.m. on Aug. 7. The incident follows a recent string of violent attacks against Asians in the city, particularly on its buses. What happened: The girl had been dining with her mother at a Japanese restaurant on the hotel’s ground floor when she went to use the toilet across the lobby.