Teenager shot & killed in Mount Horeb

Scott Peterson’s Mistress Makes Bombshell Claims in Netflix Docuseries
To this day, Scott Peterson maintains his innocence regarding the murder of his wife Laci and their unborn child Conner, and he’ll likely continue to do so in Peacock’s upcoming Face to Face with Scott Peterson, in which he gives his first on-air comments in more than 20 years. Nonetheless, it’s hard to imagine him providing any notable revelations after viewing American Murder: Laci Peterson, Netflix’s three-part docuseries about the case that captivated the nation in the early 2000s, which arr
- The Canadian Press
Mexican prosecutors consider treason charges after US jails drug lord ‘El Mayo’ Zambada
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The United States managed to arrest Mexico’s most-wanted drug lord, but Mexican prosecutors — and the president — now say they are considering bringing treason charges against those who handed him over.
- Canadian Press Videos
Arkansas police officer fired after being caught on video beating inmate
An Arkansas police officer has been fired after he was caught on video beating a handcuffed inmate in the back of his patrol car, and the police chief says he will refer the case to prosecutors.
- People
Wynonna Judd’s Daughter Grace Kelley's Latest Mugshot Surfaces Following Georgia Arrest
Kelley was arrested and booked on three counts in Georgia on Aug. 3 following an Alabama arrest on separate charges earlier this year
- CBC
One man in custody, other suspect wanted on warrants in fatal shooting east of Calgary
Two suspects — one in custody, one wanted on warrants — have been identified by RCMP in the fatal shooting that took place last Tuesday at a rural intersection east of Calgary. Just before noon last Tuesday, police were called to Range Road 282 and Township Road 250, just north of Chestermere, for reports of a shooting.Officers found Rocky View County employee Colin Hough, 45, fatally wounded and a Fortis employee suffering a "superficial" wound. RCMP have been working for nearly a week to ident
- Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Parents, 2 kids die in collision with racing car in Grand Prairie, police and family say
The victims were identified as Lorena and Jessie Rosales, 13-year-old daughter Stephanie and 6-year-old son Angel. Son Anthony is in critical condition. Here’s what we know about the drivers who were arrested.
- NextShark
Girl, 9, is latest Asian victim of violence in Auckland
A 9-year-old girl of Chinese descent was left bruised, bleeding and traumatized after falling victim to a brutal attack inside a toilet cubicle at the Crowne Plaza hotel in Auckland, New Zealand, at around 5 p.m. on Aug. 7. The incident follows a recent string of violent attacks against Asians in the city, particularly on its buses. What happened: The girl had been dining with her mother at a Japanese restaurant on the hotel’s ground floor when she went to use the toilet across the lobby.
- CBC
Kelowna, B.C., residents remember Mindy Tran 30 years after death
WARNING: This story contains disturbing details.Around a dozen people in Kelowna, B.C., gathered to remember Mindy Tran on Sunday, 30 years after the eight-year-old girl was killed.On Aug. 17, 1994, Tran was reported missing after she rode her pink bike down her quiet street in the southern Interior city. She would never be seen alive again.Six weeks later, on the insistence of a so-called psychic with a divining rod, police found a shallow grave with the girl's remains in a park near the Trans'
- The Canadian Press
Man stabs a girl and her mother in a London tourism hot spot before being arrested, police say
LONDON (AP) — A man stabbed an 11-year-old girl and her mother in London’s bustling theater district on Monday before being arrested, police said, adding that there was no indication that the attack was terrorism-related.
- BBC
Woman jailed for murdering man who loved her
Lauren Harris stabbed David Mark Wilcox to death, and her accomplice bludgeoned him with a bottle.
- BBC
Man tracked down by paedophile hunters jailed
Lee Knowles, 41, was arrested in Skegness after a paedophile hunting group tracked him down.
- CNN
A hair salon owner says law enforcement entered her business without permission during a Kamala Harris event last month
A Massachusetts hair salon owner said members of law enforcement entered her business without permission and used the bathroom during a campaign event held by Vice President Kamala Harris last month, CNN affiliate Spectrum News 1 Worcester reported.
- CNN
A Massachusetts man wanted for rapes 35 years ago is arrested following a Los Angeles police chase
A man wanted in the 1989 rapes of two Massachusetts women is in custody following an hourlong police chase in Los Angeles Thursday.
- The Canadian Press
Prosecutors won't charge officers who killed student outside Wisconsin school
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Three Wisconsin police officers who killed a student as he tried to break into his middle school with an air rifle this past spring won't face criminal charges, prosecutors announced Monday.
- The Canadian Press
‘I don’t want to die,’ Uvalde student told 911 dispatcher during mass shooting
DALLAS (AP) — As law enforcement officers hung back outside Khloie Torres' fourth-grade classroom in Uvalde, Texas, she begged for help in a series of 911 calls, whispering into the phone that there were “a lot” of bodies and telling the operator: “Please, I don’t want to die. My teacher is dead. Oh, my God."
- People
A Rifle, a TikTok Video and 'Culpable Negligence': How a Beloved 'Social Butterfly' Senselessly Lost Her Life
Mariah Clayton shot 19-year-old Aniyah Womack with a rifle she was using as prop while filming TikTok videos inside a Florida apartment in May 2023
- The State
Woman charged with abducting 3-year-old after she was tracked down in an Uber, SC cops say
The woman took the toddler to her home where she changed his clothes before attempting to leave with the boy, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.
- The Canadian Press
Federal prosecutors charge ex-Los Angeles County deputies in sham raid and $37M extortion
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two former Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies and two former foreign military officials have been charged with threatening a Chinese national and his family with violence and deportation during a sham raid at his Orange County home five years ago, federal prosecutors said Monday.
- People
Conn. Woman Who Confessed to Killing Husband Died by Suicide Hours Before Sentencing
The Connecticut Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed to PEOPLE Linda Kosuda-Bigazzi's cause of death on Monday, Aug. 12
- BBC
Teen killer 'probably' hid from girl before attack
Holly Newton was stabbed multiple times by a 16-year-old boy in a town centre in January 2023.