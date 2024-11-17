Teenager stabbed on bus during mobile phone theft

The 18-year-old man was attacked on a bus which was in Golden Hillock Road [Google]

A teenager on a bus was stabbed during a suspected phone robbery.

The 18-year-old male was attacked while on the bus in Golden Hillock Road, Small Heath, Birmingham, on Friday afternoon.

Officers who attended the scene found the victim being treated by paramedics. He was taken to hospital and remains in a stable condition with injuries not believed to be life-changing, the force added.

"We understand two offenders stole a mobile phone from the victim before leaving along Golden Hillock Road at about 4.45pm," a spokesperson for West Midlands Police said.

Officers are reviewing CCTV footage and carrying out door-door inquiries as they work to trace those responsible.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the West Midlands force by calling 101 or via Live Chat on its website.

Follow BBC Birmingham on BBC Sounds, Facebook, X and Instagram.

Internet links