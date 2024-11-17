Teenager stabbed on bus during mobile phone theft

Clare Lissaman - BBC News, West Midlands
Golden Hillock Road in Birmingham. A general picture on a grey day with a white and orange van and a row of cars on the lane coming towards the camera and a single black car on the other side. The left-hand side of the picture shows an area of green grass and trees and some green fencing. On the left side is a garage.
The 18-year-old man was attacked on a bus which was in Golden Hillock Road [Google]

A teenager on a bus was stabbed during a suspected phone robbery.

The 18-year-old male was attacked while on the bus in Golden Hillock Road, Small Heath, Birmingham, on Friday afternoon.

Officers who attended the scene found the victim being treated by paramedics. He was taken to hospital and remains in a stable condition with injuries not believed to be life-changing, the force added.

"We understand two offenders stole a mobile phone from the victim before leaving along Golden Hillock Road at about 4.45pm," a spokesperson for West Midlands Police said.

Officers are reviewing CCTV footage and carrying out door-door inquiries as they work to trace those responsible.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the West Midlands force by calling 101 or via Live Chat on its website.

