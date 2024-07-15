Teenager stabbed in city centre after being followed by youths, court hears

A teenager was stabbed in the heart in the middle of Birmingham city centre after he was approached by two youths who had been following him, a court has heard.

Muhammad Hassam Ali, 17, died after he was attacked with a knife in Victoria Square on the afternoon of January 20.

Two 15-year-old boys, who cannot be named because of their age, are on trial at Coventry Crown Court each charged with one count of murder and one count of possession of a bladed article.

Opening the case against the youths on Monday, prosecutor Mark Heywood KC said they were captured on CCTV following Muhammad, who was known by his family as Ali and referred to as such throughout the hearing, and his friend through Grand Central Shopping Centre and Birmingham New Street Station before approaching them in Victoria Square.

Mr Heywood told the jury of six men and six women that Ali and his friend had got hot chocolate at a coffee shop before heading to the square, where they “simply sat down chatting and using their phones” when they were approached by the two youths “as if from nowhere”.

The youths allegedly did not introduce themselves and started asking Ali and his friend if they knew who had “jumped a mate” of theirs a week before, and where they came from.

After a conversation lasting about four minutes, Ali allegedly said: “Bro, I don’t know what you’re talking about, you’re pissing me off”, which prompted one of the youths to pull out a large knife and stab him in the chest before they both fled.

Emergency services were called at about 3.30pm, but despite the efforts of paramedics at the scene and treatment at hospital, the knife had penetrated Ali’s heart and his injuries were unsurvivable.

The jury is expected to be shown CCTV footage of the youths following Ali and his friend when the prosecution’s case continues on Tuesday.

Because of their age, judge Mr Justice Garnham allowed the youth defendants to sit in the well of the court instead of in the dock, and neither counsel nor the judge will wear wigs and gowns throughout the trial, which is expected to last about two weeks.

The jury were also told the defendants, who both wore shirts and trousers, would require regular breaks throughout the day and that one or both of them may occasionally need to stand up and stretch their legs so they could stay focused on the proceedings.

The trial continues.