Teenager stabbed to death on bus in London

A 14-year-old boy has been stabbed to death on a bus in south-east London, the Metropolitan Police said.

The teenager was treated at the scene in Woolwich but died soon after medics arrived, the force said.

The youngster was on a route 472 bus on Woolwich Church Road near the junction with the A205 South Circular Road, close to the Woolwich Ferry.

Police were called at 2.28pm on Tuesday.

No arrests have been made, the Met said.

Police cordons and road closures remain in place whilst emergency services carry out inquiries.