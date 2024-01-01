Pictured: Teenager stabbed to death on Primrose Hill as revellers watched fireworks

A schoolboy who was stabbed to death in front of horrified families on Primrose Hill in north London on New Year’s Eve has been named by police as 16-year-old Harry Pitman.

The teenager had travelled from his home in Tottenham and met up with friends to watch fireworks from the vantage point above Camden Town when he was attacked shortly before midnight.

Paramedics and police battled to save his life but he was declared dead minutes before midnight.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder and was being questioned by detectives.

A friend of the family said: “Harry had gone to Primrose Hill with a few friends to see the fireworks. The police haven’t told the family too much yet.

“We don’t know if Harry knew the man who was arrested, and we aren’t clear on what happened, if there was an argument or a fight. His mother is devastated. The whole family are.”

Harry’s murder took the tally of teenagers killed in London last year to 22.

It is estimated that tens of thousands of people were on and around Primrose Hill on Sunday night, and detectives have appealed for witnesses, especially those who might have mobile phone footage, to contact them.

Police and forensic officers at the scene in Camden, north London, after a teenager was stabbed to death - Nigel Howard Media

Detective Chief Inspector Geoff Grogan, who is leading the investigation, said: “My thoughts and sympathies are with Harry’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“He was a young man with the rest of his life ahead of him. His family are understandably devastated, and specially trained officers are supporting them as they come to terms with their loss.

“A dedicated team of detectives are working hard to establish the events that led to such a senseless act of violence. We are reviewing CCTV footage from the area and are carrying out a forensic examination of the scene.

“We know Harry was with a group of friends near the viewing platform on Primrose Hill, where they had gathered to celebrate the new year. It is here where we believe Harry became involved in an altercation with devastating consequences.

“Primrose Hill was very busy at the time, and I believe there are people who witnessed the incident who have not yet spoken to police. It is vital that we build a clear picture of the moments leading up to, and immediately after, Harry’s murder, and I need anyone with information about the altercation or the attack to contact us immediately.”

Primrose Hill, is one of London’s wealthiest neighbourhoods. The hill, in a public park, offers stunning views of central London and is a popular place for people watching New Year’s Eve fireworks.

Some of those present described chaotic scenes as the police struggled through the crowds to reach the stricken teenager. Benedict Yorston, a physics and philosophy student, said he was at the scene when paramedics rushed to save Harry’s life.

He said: “There were some officers holding a space on top of the hill, which seemed strange. Then we realised CPR was going on. In pretty rapid time around two dozen more police arrived, put up a cordon, and ambulances then came through the crowd up to the top of the hill too.

“The police, and then medical crew, were doing constant CPR for at least 10 minutes, and likely longer before we arrived, but sadly to no avail.”

Police officers comb the scene after the fatal stabbing on Sunday night - Tony Kershaw/SWNS

Locals described how the police searched people before allowing them to leave the area. Hours after the tragedy, the area remained cordoned off while police and forensics specialists searched the ground for clues.

A Scotland Yard spokesman said: “Police were called at around 11.40pm on Sunday Dec 31 to a boy stabbed in Primrose Hill. Officers administered first aid before London Ambulance Service and London’s air ambulance paramedics arrived.

“Despite their efforts, the victim was sadly pronounced dead shortly before midnight. A male has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He has been taken into police custody.”