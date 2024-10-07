Sloane Square stabbing: Teenage boy rushed to hospital after attack near London Tube station

A 15-year-old boy has been rushed to hospital after being stabbed near a Tube station in west London.

Sloane Square station in Chelsea has been shut by the Met police deals with the incident, said TFL on Monday afternoon.

A video posted on X showed an air ambulance landing on Duke of York Square, on King’s Road, as emergency services were scrambled to the scene.

Police and paramedics were called shortly after 3.25pm to reports of a stabbing on Lower Sloane Street, near Sloane Square Underground station.

Officers arrived to find a boy, believed to be 15, suffering from a stab injury.

Watching @LDNairamb land on Duke of York square was quite a sight: this is a charity, relies completely on our donations. They rushed off to try & save the victim ❤️ donate here https://t.co/ONzWDOlcdl pic.twitter.com/LFg9mglHKQ — Louise Rowntree (@Louise_Rowntree) October 7, 2024

The Met later confirmed his injuries were not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.

An investigation has been launched, and no arrests have yet been made. Police have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said it sent multiple resources to the scene, including an air ambulance.

“We treated a teenager at the scene before taking them to a major trauma centre,” they said.

Eyewitness Louise Rowntree described the incident as “so sad”. She wrote on X: “A lot of traumatised commuters after what they said was a stabbing in Sloane Square tube. Watched amazing @AirAmbulancesUK land on Duke of York Square. Hope they pull though”.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the police on 101 quoting CAD 4534/07OCT. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.