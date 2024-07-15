Teenagers, 13 and 19, sentenced for skate park murder

A 13-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man have been sentenced for the murder of a man who was hit by a brick at a skate park.

Jack Edwards, 24, suffered "catastrophic" brain injuries when he was struck on the head in Nottingham on 5 December, after being released from prison that morning.

Liverpool Crown Court heard on Monday that Mr Edwards made "rude and sexual" comments to two girls at the skate park, who left the area and returned with a group of youths.

Kai Howitt and the boy then worked together in an attack which left Mr Edwards with a fatal injury to his skull. Mr Edwards died two days later.

Howitt was jailed for life with a minimum term of 14 years, while the 13-year-old, who cannot be named because of his age, was sentenced to five years and six months in a young offenders institution.

Zoe Edwards, the mother of the victim, described in a victim impact statement an "endless, crippling pain that no parent should have to feel".

She added: "The shock and trauma caused by the murder of my son will never go away. I feel a constant eerie emptiness.

"I will never see my son again. Never hear him laugh. Never see his smile light up a room."

Mr Edwards, from Kirkby-in-Ashfield in Nottinghamshire, had consumed a mix of drugs and alcohol to celebrate his release from prison, the court heard.

He eventually made his way to the skate park in Sussex Street, where the court heard he made "rude and sexual comments" to two passing girls.

This prompted one of them to phone the 13-year-old boy, and after leaving the area, they returned with a group of youths.

Howitt, of Trent Boulevard, West Bridgford, arrived shortly after, and a confrontation developed.

Mr Justice Turner described Mr Edwards's behaviour as "erratic and confrontational", but said in the CCTV footage of the incident he "posed no physical threat to anyone".

The court heard Howitt and the 13-year-old worked together in the attack, with Howitt throwing a brick at the side of Mr Edwards's head, which shattered his skull.

He was taken to the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham but was pronounced dead two days later.

Mr Justice Turner added: "I accept that neither of you intended to kill him, but you did intend to cause him serious injury."

Howitt and the 13-year-old have already served 221 days and 218 respectively in custody, which will be reduced from their minimum terms.

'I dread night'

Reece Edwards, the victim's brother, said: “Every day, I question what’s the point of achievements in life if I haven’t got my brother?

"We were supposed to smash life together.

"I dread night times because that is when it becomes quiet, and I see your face all lifeless.

“I’ll never be the same person without you. I’ll never laugh and smile the same.

"I will try and make you proud, big brother.”

