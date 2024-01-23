Teenagers arrested in connection with stabbing in Birmingham

Two 15-year-old boys have been arrested in connection with the stabbing of a teenager in Birmingham city centre at the weekend.

Muhammad Hassam Ali, 17, died from his injuries after being attacked in Victoria Square, close to the city’s Council House, shortly before 3.30pm on Saturday.

West Midlands Police said the murder arrests were made on Tuesday morning, with detectives questioning the pair as officers continue to analyse CCTV.

Detective Inspector Michelle Thurgood, from the force’s homicide unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with the friends and family of Muhammad, who continue to receive support from us at this devastating time.

“The arrests are a significant update in this investigation, and we hope this provides some reassurance to people in Birmingham.

“We are still keen to speak to anyone who was in the area on Saturday just before 3.30pm and would urge anyone with information to get in touch.

“A visible police presence will remain in the city centre today to help reassure the public and we will be patrolling the area and speaking to people. Please talk to them if you have any concerns.”