Teenagers Arrested After Stolen Car Rammed Into Clothing Store

Four teenagers have been arrested by police in Fresno and charged in connection with a ram-raid on a clothing store during which items valued at over $9,000 were taken.

According to the Fresno Police Department, the suspects used a stolen car to smash into the Shiekh store at 563 East Shaw Avenue early on January 31. A Fresno sheriff’s deputy initiated a short pursuit and the vehicle was abandoned by the suspects.

Multiple officers, including Fresno PD K9, and from the Fresno Sheriff and California Highway Patrol, set a perimeter; with the help of a CHP air support camera, all four suspects were taken into custody, police said. All the stolen items were returned to the business.

The four suspects, two 15-year-olds and two 17-year-olds, face charges of burglary, possession of a stolen vehicle, and conspiracy to commit a felony. Credit: Fresno Police Department via Storyful