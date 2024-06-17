Teenagers involved in hours-long NEK manhunt in court Monday

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Toronto police are searching for two suspects in an ongoing homicide investigation after what it described as an altercation that left a 16-year-old boy dead. Police say officers were called to a shooting in the Glendower Circuit and Birchmount Road area just before 2 p.m. on Saturday. The police service says two shooters were allegedly involved in the altercation, with one suspect fleeing the area on foot and the other in a white SUV. The victim, identified as Kayelin Rider-Downey, wa