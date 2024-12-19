Teenagers who murdered Max Dixon and Mason Rist in Bristol detained for life

Four teenagers who murdered two boys in Bristol in a case of mistaken identity have been detained for life.

Riley Tolliver, 18, a 16-year-old boy, a 17-year-old boy, and getaway driver Antony Snook, 45, were convicted of the murders of Mason Rist, 15, and 16-year-old Max Dixon in November.

A 15-year-old boy was also found guilty of the murder of Max after previously pleading guilty to the murder of Mason.

Tolliver was jailed for life at Bristol Crown Court today and will serve at least 23 years and 47 days.

The judge also handed the 17-year-old - Kodishai Wescott, who was named for the first time in court - a life sentence, with a minimum term of 23 years and 44 days.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read more: Teenagers have 'taken my heart', mother of victim says

The 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was detained for life, and will serve at least 18 years and 44 days.

The 15-year-old, who also cannot be named, was handed a life sentence, too. He will serve a minimum term of 15 years and 229 days.

Mrs Justice May told the 15-year-old and 16-year-old youths as she sentenced them: "The boys you killed were Mason Rist and Max Dixon. They were your age. They had done nothing wrong.

"Max and Mason's families must go on without them in a different way. Your lives will change too. As Mason's sister said, there are no winners here."

Earlier, Chloe Rist, Mason's sister, brought his ashes into court and held them as she read a victim impact statement to his killers before they were sentenced.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the end of her statement, she told them: "This is Mason's ashes and this is what you've done. If anyone is upset about me bringing them to court today, that is all I have left of him.

"I shouldn't have to look at my brother's bone fragments either. I also have a piece of his hair which has his blood on it, if you want to see it?

"This is my dead brother's handprint. Another thing you've done. I should be able to hold my brother's hand, not look at it on a piece of paper. This is all I have left of him."

As Ms Rist showed the defendants the items they remained expressionless in the dock.

Snook, who acted as a getaway driver for the killers, was jailed for 38 years last month.

During the trial, Bristol Crown Court heard how the group wrongly believed their victims, who had gone out to get pizza, were behind an attack on a house with bricks in the Hartcliffe area of the city earlier in the evening of Saturday 27 January.

ADVERTISEMENT

Max and Mason were chased and attacked with weapons, including machetes, a bat, and a sword.

The boys suffered "instant severe blood loss" after being stabbed and died of their wounds later that night in the Knowle West area.

The 33-second attack on the two boys was captured by a CCTV camera on Mason's house.

The court heard the victims "had absolutely nothing to do with any earlier incident".

On Tuesday Jamie Ogbourne, 27, and Bailey Wescott, 23, were each sentenced at Bristol Crown Court to five years and three months in jail for helping the teenagers after they committed the murders.

The court heard how the pair helped clean weapons used in the fatal attack, with Wescott lighting a fire to dispose of items and Ogbourne arranging taxis and a change of clothing for two of the teenage murderers.