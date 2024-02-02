Teenagers sentenced: Brianna Ghey's killer tried to paint herself in 'worst possible light'

The teenage girl who murdered Brianna Ghey admired notorious killers and wanted to paint herself in as “bad a light as possible”, a court heard as she was sentenced to life in prison.



Scarlett Jenkinson, 16, was told she must serve a minimum of 22 years before being considered for parole.



Her co-accused, Eddie Ratcliffe, also 16, was also sentenced to life in prison and must serve at least 20 years.

The pair were named in Manchester Crown Court this morning after the judge lifted an anonymity order that had been in place throughout the trial.

During the hearing it emerged that Jenkinson had been seen by a psychiatrist after being convicted in December and admitted stabbing Brianna herself.

She also admitted trying to poison the transgender teenager with ibuprofen in a previous murder attempt weeks before Brianna was killed in Linear Park, Culcheth, Cheshire, on February 11 2023.

Sentencing the pair, Justice Yip said: “Scarlett, I have concluded that the primary motivation for Brianna’s motivation was your deep desire to kill. Brianna’s murder was exceptionally brutal. Your actions after the event confirm you enjoyed the killing.



“This was a murder involving sadistic conduct.



“Eddie, you knew what Scarlett wanted to do and why. You understood her desire to see Brianna suffer. You actively participated in this brutal murder knowingly the desires behind it.



“I also find you were motivated in part by hostility towards Brianna because she was transgender. Just as you know of Scarlett’s motives, she knew of yours.



“I therefore find you both took part in a brutal and planned murder which was sadistic in nature and where a secondary motive was hostility towards Brianna because of her transgender identity.”

03:43 PM GMT

'There is no escaping the tragedy', police say

Following the sentencing, DI Nige Parr of Cheshire Constabulary said: “This has been a challenging and complex investigation from the very beginning and while I am pleased that the two responsible for Brianna’s brutal and senseless murder have been handed significant sentences, there is no escaping the tragedy in this case.

“Thankfully, Brianna’s family will finally see those responsible for her murder being punished for their part in this shocking crime.

“Jenkinson and Ratcliffe have shown absolutely no remorse for the pain they have caused, refusing to admit responsibility for their actions and selfishly subjected Brianna’s family, and their own families, to the ordeal of a trial.

“I would like to express my sincere condolences to Brianna’s family. They have shown an immense amount of courage and dignity throughout the investigation and the trial, and this has been an incredibly difficult experience for them. I hope that they can now in some way start to rebuild their lives after going through so much pain and grief.”

03:40 PM GMT

Jenkinson did not appear to react to sentencing

Jenkinson made no reaction as she was told she must serve more than two decades behind bars.

She sat blinking occasionally as she was addressed by the judge and briefly asked a question of her intermediary, or approved adult, sat beside her in the dock.

Her mother, sat to her right in the public gallery, dabbed tears from her eyes with tissue.

Ratcliffe, also seated and looking directly in front of him, made no visible reaction as he was sentenced.

He was led down to the cells without looking over at his mother, who was sat to the left of the dock.

03:23 PM GMT

Jenkinson given minimum 22 years, Ratcliffe 20 years

Scarlett Jenkinson has been sentenced to life with a minimum of 22 years. Eddie Ratcliffe has been sentenced to life with a minimum term of 20 years.

03:19 PM GMT

Judge: Jenkinson has 'no empathy' disorder

Scarlett Jenkinson has “no empathy”, according to a psychological evaluation that diagnosed a “severe form of conduct dissocial disorder”.

“Your lack of empathy does provide some explanation for how you could commit such a dreadful murder,” Mrs Justice Yip said. “But in my view it does not significantly lower your culpability”.

She continued: “Scarlett, it is clear that if you are ever to be released a huge amount of work will need to be done with you first.”

03:14 PM GMT

Ratcliffe motivated 'in part by transphobia'

Mrs Justice Yip continued, addressing Eddie Ratcliffe: “You knew what Scarlett wanted to do and why. You understood her desire to see Brianna suffer.

“You actively participated in this brutal murder knowing the sadistic motives behind it, and you cannot avoid the consequences just by saying you did not have the same desires.

“You Eddie were motivated in part by hostility towards Brianna because she was transgender.”

The starting point for the sentencing will be 20 years, she added.

03:11 PM GMT

Jenkinson motivated by 'deep desire to kill'

Scarlett Jenkinson “enjoyed” killing Brianna Ghey, Mrs Justice Yip said, labelling it a “murder involving sadistic conduct”.

“I have concluded that the primary motivation for Brianna’s murder was your deep desire to kill,” she told the 16-year-old. “Brianna’s murder was exceptionally brutal.”

03:01 PM GMT

Ratcliffe 'did not show same interest in killing'

Eddie Ratcliffe “did not show the same interest in killing” that Scarlett Jenkinson did, Mrs Justice Yip said.

“In some earlier messages you tried to encourage Scarlett to think about other things,” she continued. “But as Scarlett’s fantasies developed into real plans, you gave support and encouragement to her.”

02:59 PM GMT

Jenkinson 'planned to kill a boy by slashing his throat'

Scarlet Jenkinson killed Brianna Ghey using a plan she had intended for an unnamed boy, the judge has said.

“You made a plan to kill a boy… by slashing his throat and stabbing him but he did not respond to messages so you used that plan for Brianna,” Mrs Justice Yip said.



02:53 PM GMT

Judge offers 'deepest sympathy' to Brianna's family

Mrs Justice Yip has offered her “deepest sympathy” to the family of Brianna Ghey.

“Their loss is unimaginable but they have bravely and movingly painted a picture of Brianna in the statements read today,” she said. “They have my deepest sympathy.”

02:50 PM GMT

Judge returns to court

Mrs Justice Yip has returned to the court. Sentencing will be on the way soon.

02:27 PM GMT

Jenkinson was a 'quiet and polite' pupil, says former head teacher

Scarlett Jenkinson was a “quiet” and “polite” pupil who met Brianna Ghey while at school, her former head teacher told Sky News.

“I probably met Scarlett twice and she was very quiet and she was very polite and she agreed with all the targets that we set,” Emma Mills, head teacher of Birchwood Community High School, said.

“Around school I probably saw her a couple of times in those ten weeks that she was here and she would say hello.”

02:13 PM GMT

Court to resume soon

The court is due to resume in a few minutes for the sentencing of Scarlett Jenkinson and Eddie Ratcliffe.

02:06 PM GMT

'This terrible crime didn't happen in one day'

A review needs to be held into the events that led up to Brianna Gay’s murder, a former head of the Child Exploitation and Online Protection Centre has said.

Jim Gamble told BBC Radio 4: “It primarily will focus on the system… it will all come down to whether or not information sharing was good, bad, misunderstood or indifferent.

“Whenever we get to this terrible type of crime, it didn’t just suddenly happen one day.

“There will have been a story that brought these children from their childhood to a point in time when they carried out this awful and horrendous act of cruelty and violence.

“We need to understand what were the influences as they grew, what was known, who knew it and who did they share it with?”

01:19 PM GMT

Brianna's father: Jenkinson 'even more disturbing' than Ratcliffe

Peter Spooner has questioned why “red flags” were not raised about his daughter’s killers, labelling Scarlett Jenkinson the more “disturbing” of the two.

“I just don’t know how there were no signs of – especially for me the girl, she was disturbing even more than the other one,” he told Sky News.

“Some of the stuff she was saying in the messages, the websites she was going on, it’s just shocking. A 15-year-old, 16-year-old is like that and it’s scary.

“But how there were no red flags with her, I just don’t understand.”

01:15 PM GMT

Court breaks for lunch

The court has adjourned for lunch and will resume at 2:15 for sentencing.

01:13 PM GMT

Pictured: Ratcliffe catches bus on day of Brianna's murder

Screen grab taken from CCTV by Cheshire Constabulary of Eddie Ratcliffe boarding a bus - Cheshire Constabulary/PA Wire

01:11 PM GMT

'The fact that Brianna was trans is immaterial'

Richard Littler KC, in mitigation for Ratcliffe, denied his “disparaging” language about Brianna meant the murder was motivated by transphobia.

He said: “The fact that Brianna was trans is immaterial. This is nothing to do with gender at all. Finding a few offensive comments made by an autistic adolescent does not satisfy the court to a criminal standard, of effectively a hate-crime, motivation. They were juvenile and immature.”

Mr Littler, citing the psychiatric report on Jenkinson, said the “box is well and truly ticked” for her on whether the crime had an element of sadism.

He continued: “It made her feel excited and that excitement made her stab more times. She liked having complete power over someone and enjoyed the power she had over someone weaker like Brianna.

“She was thrilled by thoughts of violence, she was sometimes sexually aroused by it.

“She had increasing interest in violence, torture, murder, weapons, serial killers, fuelled and re-enforce by documentaries and dark web materials on these subjects.”

01:07 PM GMT

Killers 'are nothing and should be forgotten about'

Peter Spooner, Brianna’s father, suggested his daughter’s killers should not have been named in an interview broadcast today.

He told Sky News: “At first I thought, yeah, they should be named, why should they be protected? People should know who they are.

“And now I think now when they will be named, their names always going to be connected, you know, tied with Brianna all the time.

“I just think they they shouldn’t be named –,” he said before breaking off, adding: “I think they should just be forgotten about, locked up and not even spoken about again because they’re nothing.”

12:50 PM GMT

'Childlike mistakes from a would-be serial killer'

Richard Pratt KC, defending Scarlett Jenkinson, acknowledged there appeared to be a substantial element of pre-meditation in the murder of Brianna Ghey.

However, he added: “At the same time, there were some extraordinary and almost, if I can use the phrase, childlike mistakes from this would-be serial killer.”

He said she left notes in her bedroom and made limited attempts to conceal evidence.

Mr Pratt said Jenkinson had been diagnosed with an eating disorder and a dissocial disorder.

12:42 PM GMT

Pictures: More images released of Brianna

Undated handout photo issued by Cheshire Constabulary of teenager Brianna Ghey - Cheshire Constabulary/PA Wire

Brianna Ghey travelling on the no 28 bus on the morning of her murder - Cheshire Constabulary/PA Wire

12:40 PM GMT

Judge: Impossible to believe anything Jenkinson says

Mrs Justice Yip said: “There is so much evidence of untruths in the case of Scarlett that it is impossible to believe anything she says.”

She said she had the impression that, having been convicted, Jenkinson wanted to paint herself in as bad a light as possible, which would seem “completely extraordinary” but for the evidence of her “admiration of notorious killers”.

12:40 PM GMT

Ratcliffe responsible for the stabbing, says Jenkinson's barrister

Scarlett Jenkinson now claims Eddie Ratcliffe was responsible for stabbing Brianna, despite telling a psychiatrist and a social worker she had stabbed her, her barrister has told the court.

Richard Pratt KC, defending Jenkinson, said: “It’s unusual but not unique for me to address the court after conviction on behalf of a defendant who has subsequently admitted her guilt.”

He said she had given two different accounts to a psychiatrist and a social worker of what happened. He added: “Our instructions would now be it was Eddie who was responsible for the stabbing.”

He said when he asked the teenager why she had told people she had stabbed Brianna, Jenkinson said because she “felt responsible and she accepted she wanted herself to do the stabbing”.

He added: “She continues to accept, horrifying and gruesome as they are, some of those other features of the case as to her motive and what she intended to do, but for the intervention of dog walkers.”

12:30 PM GMT

Pictured: Brianna Ghey walks off with her killers

Brianna Ghey with her killers, Scarlett Jenkinson (X) and Eddie Ratcliffe (Y)

12:28 PM GMT

No 10 condemns 'cowardly' murder

Downing Street has condemned the “despicable and cowardly” murder of Brianna Ghey. The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said:

The Prime Minister’s thoughts are with Brianna’s family and friends and loved ones, and obviously the hurt that they feel is unimaginable, and the Prime Minister shares in the country’s horror this despicable and cowardly murder. I think the sentencing is still ongoing so he can’t kind of comment more broadly but would obviously commend Brianna’s mother for courage and dignity. She’s been able to speak about the importance of empathy and compassion which is remarkable in a case like this.

12:14 PM GMT

Jenkinson 'knew what she was doing was wrong'

Ms Heer concluded: “In Scarlett’s case, she knew what she was doing was wrong and she knew it was very wrong.”



In Ratcliffe’s case, Dr Michael Crawford, another consultant forensic psychiatrist, concluded he has a mild form of autism and selective mutism.

Scarlett Jenkinson notebook, with a page on Jeffery Dahmer

Discussing Jenkinson’s admission post guilty verdict, Ms Justice Yip said: “I am bound to say when I saw the two reports (from probation) the impression I had was Scarlett now having being convicted wanted to paint herself in as bad a light as possible

“It would seem completely extraordinary if it were not for her interest and admiration for notorious killers.”

12:12 PM GMT

Jenkinson 'drew up second kill list'

Jenkinson drew up a second “kill list” of staff at the secure youth accommodation where she is being held, the court heard.



Deanna Heer KC, prosecuting, said: “Another kill list was found at the secure unit which refers to names of people caring for her.”



Ms Heer said Dr Richard Church, a consultant forensic psychiatrist, had examined Jenkinson and concluded she did not have a mental illness but presents with a severe “conduct dissocial disorder with limited pro-social emotions”.

12:11 PM GMT

Pictures: Brianna Ghey killers arrested and interviewed

Scarlett Jenkinson arrest video - Supplied by Cheshire Police

Scarlett Jenkinson during her police interview - Cheshire Constabulary/PA Wire

Eddie Ratcliffe during his police interview - Cheshire Constabulary

12:07 PM GMT

Footage released of Ratcliffe travelling to meet Brianna

12:05 PM GMT

Police release footage of moments killers are arrested

11:49 AM GMT

Transphobia 'could be aggravating feature'

Ms Heer continued: “In Scarlett’s case, although she did not use language to that extent, it can be inferred she encouraged Eddie to kill Brianna knowingly his transphobic attitudes would make him more likely to do so.

“If the court is not satisfied that any such hostility would justify an uplift to the starting point, it nevertheless may amount to an aggravating feature.”

11:45 AM GMT

Prosecution: Murder 'partly motivated by transphobia'

Deanna Heer KC said that Justice Yip must fix a minimum term the killers must serve before they can become eligible for release.

Ms Heer says that “hostility relating to the deceased’s transgender identity” and “whether it was a murder involving sadistic conduct” could be considered aggravating features.

She said: “There is evidence capable of proving this offence was motivated in part by Brianna’s transgender identity.

“While the court will want to give consideration to the defendants’ age and immaturity, and on the so-called kill list there were other children who were not transgender.

“Nevertheless, there is evidence that the murder of Brianna was motivated by hostility towards her transgender.

“In Eddie’s case, he spoke about Brianna in disparaging terms in respect of her transgender identity.”

11:30 AM GMT

'I will never get my sister back'

Alisha Ghey, Brianna’s sister, spoke of the moment she discovered her sibling had been killed.

“I will never forget the night I opened the door to the two shook up police when I was alone in my house. Brianna was always at home and I didn’t know she had left that day.

“When they asked me if there is anybody else in the house I said she’s in her room, when I checked and she wasn’t there my heart ached.

“I feel this every time I come home to Brianna not being there. After a while this became unbearable, I find being in my own home uncomfortable and lonely.”

She continued: “The only thing that would make me happy again would be if I could hear Brianna’s voice and laughter, and cuddle up on my bed watching a film together like we used to do. But I will never get my sister back and I must carry that pain for the rest of my life.”

11:24 AM GMT

Brianna 'was vulnerable and needed a friend'

In a statement read to the court, Brianna’s stepfather Wesley Powell said: “Brianna had a large online following but in reality she was lonely, vulnerable and in need of a close friend.

“Both Eddie and Scarlett knew this and preyed upon her vulnerabilities, acting as two predators stalking their prey.”

After the victim personal statements were read to the court, Mrs Justice Yip said: “They were very moving statements. I can feel the emotion in the courtroom.”

11:23 AM GMT

Brianna 'made a breakthrough' on day she was killed

Esther Ghey said that on the day of her death, Feb 11, Brianna texted her telling her she was going to meet a friend.

She added: “In order to meet her, Brianna had managed to get on a bus by herself, something that was a first and a big deal for her.

“I had been concerned that Brianna wouldn’t be able to get herself to college due to her anxiety and this was a big breakthrough for her.

“I thought that she would have a wonderful time, hanging around with her friend and getting some fresh air. When all that time she was being lured to her death.

“All I can think about is that she would have been scared and I wasn’t there for her. She needed me to protect her, Brianna wasn’t a fighter and she must have been so terrified.”

11:17 AM GMT

Jenkinson 'wanted a token from murdered teenager'

Deanna Heer KC said Jenkinson claimed Eddie Ratcliffe did not like Brianna because she is trans but her motivation was “quite different”.

Ms Heer continued: “Her motivation for doing so was anticipating Brianna was going to leave her and wanted to kill her so she would always be with her.”

Jenkinson said she also intended to take a part of Brianna’s body, “as a token, part of her flesh”.

She also admitted an earlier incident when Brianna became ill came about in an attempt by her to poison her victim with pills.

Ms Heer said, in a further account of events to a probation officer, Jenkinson had said she and Ratcliffe deliberately lured Brianna to the park.

Ms Heer continued: “On this occasion she said it was she who first inflicted stab wounds then passed it to Eddie who forced the victim to the floor, stabbing her about three times, at that point she took the knife and delivered the majority of stab wounds.”

11:12 AM GMT

'The thought of killers being released horrifies me'

Ms Ghey said that she believed both Jenkinson and Ratcliffe continued to pose a danger to society.

She said they killed her daughter because “one of them hated trans people and the other thought it would be fun”.

She said: “Their behaviour has impacted my family terribly and I would never want them to have the opportunity to carry out their sadistic fantasies on another vulnerable person.

“I have another daughter and one day I will hopefully have grandchildren. I want to help to make society a safer place for them to grow up, and the thought of Scarlett and Eddie being released from prison absolutely horrifies me.

“I don’t believe that someone who is so disturbed and obsessed with murder and torture would ever be able to be rehabilitated.

“I have moments where I feel sorry for them, because they have also ruined their own lives, but I have to remember that they felt no empathy for Brianna when they left her bleeding to death after their premeditated and vicious attack, which was carried out not because Brianna had done anything wrong, but just because one hated trans people and the other thought it would be fun.”

11:05 AM GMT

Jenkinson admits stabbing Brianna Ghey for first time

At the start of the hearing Deanna Heer KC, said that since she was found guilty of the murder, Jenkinson changed her version of events and admitted to physically stabbing Brianna.

She said: “[Jenkinson] said effectively that at the time of the killing she had in fact administered stab wounds herself.

“She said she had snatched the knife from Eddie’s hand and stabbed her Brianna repeatedly. She said that Eddie had thrown Brianna to the floor and stabbed her three or four times then panicked and said he didn’t want to kill her, so Scarlett carried on.

“She was satisfied and excited by what she was doing.

“She was asked about her motivation. She said she enjoyed thinking about the plan to kill Brianna but her motivation was because she considered Brianna a friend, anticipated that Brianna was going to leave her and she wanted to kill her so she would always be with her.”

11:03 AM GMT

Brianna's mother: I failed by allowing her to meet Scarlett

Esther Ghey, Brianna’s mother, said that her daughter was “extremely vulnerable” and she had initially been happy when she made friends with Jenkinson.

She continued: “This was the hardest thing for me and the rest of Brianna’s family to come to terms with.

“Finding out that one of the people who had been charged for her murder was someone we believed to be her friend. Someone that we trusted.

“Someone that I was so happy that she had, fearing that my child had been lonely.

“Not knowing that this person had been planning, to not only cause harm, but to take the life of my precious child.

“I tried to protect Brianna so much when she was putting herself in harm’s way, and I failed by allowing her to meet Scarlett on that Saturday afternoon.”

11:02 AM GMT

'No amount of prison time will be enough'

Peter Spooner, Brianna’s father, added in his victim statement: “Now my world has been torn apart, justice may have been done with the guilty verdicts, but no amount of time spent in prison will be enough for these monsters.

“I cannot call them children as that makes them sound naïve or vulnerable which they are not, they are pure evil, Brianna was the vulnerable one.

“They were determined to kill and never gave up until they had blood on their hands, my Brianna’s blood.”

11:00 AM GMT

Ratcliffe 'a very smart sociopath'

Eddie Ratcliffe was described as “very, very smart” and a “sociopath” by Scarlett Jenkinson, with whom he killed Brianna Ghey.

In a notebook found by police in Jenkinson’s bedroom, she had written a page labelling Ratcliffe as “trustworthy” and “sociopath”.

“Someone that doesn’t have many, or no emotions,” she wrote. “Good sense of humour. Very, very smart. Genius level.

“Not sociable. Socially awkward. Gets anxious.”

After passing eight GCSEs, taken this summer while in custody, Ratcliffe is now teaching himself A-levels in biology, chemistry, pure maths and English literature. He planned to study micro-biology at university.

10:56 AM GMT

Brianna's father: I struggled to deal with her transition

In a victim impact statement, Peter Spooner, Brianna’s father, said he had initially struggled to come to terms with her transition.

He said “Being a father of a transgender child was a difficult thing to deal with.

“Without people accusing me of dead naming my child, most of my memories are with my son Brett.

“Our memories are engraved on my heart. He was funny, cheeky and would pull faces to make me laugh. He was my baby, my only son and his decision to transition was such a brave and confident thing to do.

“Even though I grieved the son I lost, I was proud to gain another beautiful daughter.

“Her appearance changed as she blossomed into a lovely young girl, her eyes were the same, she had my eyes when I looked at her. We were forming a new relationship and these two murderers have stolen that from us both.”

10:49 AM GMT

Brianna Ghey killers named as Scarlett Jenkinson and Eddie Ratcliffe

The two 15-year-old killers of transgender teenager Brianna Ghey can now be revealed as Scarlett Jenkinson and Eddie Ratcliffe.

The pair, identified throughout the trial as Girl X and Boy Y and who are now aged 16, spent weeks plotting the attack on Brianna, who was anxious and rarely went out alone.

Brianna was 16 when she was killed on Feb 11 2023.

After posing as her friends and arranging to meet her at Linear Park in Culcheth, they ambushed her and stabbed her 28 times in an attack of shocking brutality.

Read the full story from Will Bolton here.

10:45 AM GMT

Pictured: Images of killers released

Images of Brianna Ghey's killers, Scarlett Jenkinson and Eddie Ratcliffe

10:43 AM GMT

Pictured: Brianna Ghey's father arrives at court

Peter Spooner, father of murdered teenager Brianna Ghey, arrives at Manchester Crown Court - REUTERS/Phil Noble

10:39 AM GMT

No appeal as judge lifts anonymity order

Lifting the anonymity order, Ms Justice Yip said: “I gave my ruling the day after the verdict and as I understand it there has been no appeal.”

She added: “The effect of that order comes into effect now which means the defendants may be identified.”

10:38 AM GMT

Brianna Ghey's killers named

Scarlett Jenkinson and Eddie Ratcliffe, both 16, have been named as the killers of teenager Brianna Ghey.

10:37 AM GMT

What do we already know about the killers?

Girl X grew up in Warrington and was expelled from school for selling edible cannabis sweets to younger children.

She and Boy Y became friends at school but were not boyfriend and girlfriend.

He was academically bright and despite facing a murder trial managed to pass eight GCSEs and has been studying for A Levels while in secure accommodation.

Following his arrest, he became selectively mute and spoke only to his mother. Even his evidence in court had to be typed out on to a computer screen and read to the court by an intermediary.

Boy Y was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder, while Girl X was said to have traces of autism and ADHD.

10:17 AM GMT

Why did two bright children go on to commit murder?

In the dock of a Manchester courtroom, two 16-year-olds sit staring at their feet. The girl shakes with fear, the boy fidgets with a toy. Neither one looks at the other.

Over four weeks they will each cast themselves as an innocent bystander, manipulated by a murderer. They’ll blame each other, they’ll twist the truth, they’ll seem at times like frightened, disturbed children – at others like pure fantasists.

In the end, a jury will have heard more than enough to be convinced of their guilt.

But as the pair now face life sentences for the brutal killing of an anxious young girl – an outsider, like both of them – the question remains: why? Why would two bright teenagers from what were, by all accounts, stable homes go on to become killers?

Read the full story from Eleanor Steafel and Will Bolton here.

10:11 AM GMT

Why are the teenage killers being named?

Brianna Ghey’s killers have had automatic anonymity throughout the legal proceedings because of their age, preventing them from being publicly identified.

However, following an application by the press that was supported by Brianna’s family, the trial judge said the anonymity order would be lifted when the teenage killers return to Manchester Crown Court today.

Mrs Justice Yip said: “There is a strong public interest in the full and unrestricted reporting of what is plainly an exceptional case.

“Continuing restrictions inhibits full and informed debate and restricts the full reporting of the case.”

10:02 AM GMT

Pictures: Brianna Ghey's mother arrives at court

Brianna Ghey's (centre) mother Esther Ghey arrives at Manchester Crown Court her teenage killers are due to be sentenced - Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Brianna Ghey's (left) mother Esther Ghey arrives at Manchester Crown Court her teenage killers are due to be sentenced - Peter Byrne/PA Wire

10:00 AM GMT

Welcome

Hello and welcome to the live blog. We’ll be bringing you the live updates as the teenage killers of Brianna Ghey are named and sentenced in court today.