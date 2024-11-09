Teens arrested after robbing jewelry store at Fort Worth mall with hammers, police say

Two teenagers were arrested after robbing a chain jewelry store at a Fort Worth mall, police say.

Fort Worth police arrested two teenagers in connection with a recent robbery at Helzberg Jewelers in the Tanger Outlet Mall.

Jamairous Williams and Chase Greene, both 17, were identified through the investigation and surveillance cameras in the store that captured images of them while multiple customers were present, according to police.

They are also believed to be involved in multiple other theft cases, police said.

During the robbery on Oct. 26, one of the teens initially entered the store alone, appearing to be a shopper. Moments later, he returned with three other young men to rob the store, as seen in the surveillance video, police said.

They used hammers to smash display cases, causing store clerks and customers to run away for safety, police said.

They fled the scene on foot after an undetermined amount of jewelry was stolen.

Detectives are still investigating the case in an effort to identify any other possible suspects. This case has been filed in Denton County, police said.