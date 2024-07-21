Teens arrested by Woodland police after chase. Officers say they stole a vehicle, crashed it

Woodland police arrested two juveniles they say stole a vehicle and fled the scene.

The Woodland Police Department said its officers located a stolen vehicle from Davis Saturday morning at an Arco gas station on Ashley Avenue and West Main Street, according to a Facebook post from the agency.

The suspects fled the scene in the vehicle and did not stop when police officers initiated a traffic stop.

The pursuit continued onto Highway 113 and Interstate 80 before it crashed into a guard rail near Vacaville in Solano County.

The suspects were not injured and were later identified as 16- and 17-year-old boys, according to police.

The teens were booked into Yolo County Juvenile Hall on suspicion of four felony charges: stealing a motor vehicle, evading police, conspiracy and for driving on the wrong side of the roadway.