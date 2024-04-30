Teens Charged After 5 Injured in Senior Skip Day Shooting

Footage released by police in Greenbelt, Maryland, shows the moments after shots were fired during a senior skip day at a local park on April 19.

Dashcam and bodycam footage from officers shows students fleeing as gunshots ring out.

Local media reported that five people aged 16-18 were wounded at the event, which was attended by about 500 people.

All the injured have since been released from hospital.

Two males, aged 14 and 16, have been charged with attempted murder, officials told local media.

The pair, who have not been identified, are being charged as adults, local media reported. Credit: Greenbelt Police Department via Storyful

