Teens charged with murder of 3-year-old Ramone Carter back in court
The two teenage suspects in the shooting death of 3-year-old Ramone Carter were back in court Wednesday.
A 76-year-old Connecticut woman was found dead at her home Wednesday, hours before she was to be sentenced for killing her husband and hiding his body for months while continuing to collect his paychecks. State police said they were investigating the “untimely death" of Linda Kosuda-Bigazzi after being called to her Burlington home for a welfare check shortly after 10:30 a.m. The cause of her death was under investigation, and police and her lawyer did not disclose any further details. Kosuda-Bigazzi had been scheduled under a plea deal to be sentenced at 2 p.m. Wednesday in Hartford Superior Court to 13 years in prison for the 2017 death of her husband, Dr. Pierluigi Bigazzi, 84.
Shocking video has emerged of a police officer appearing to 'stamp on a man's head' after tasering him at an airport. The video was filmed yesterday by a bystander at Manchester Airport - who said they "froze" when the witnessed the incident. The traveller - who does not want to be named and who filmed the video - said: "I wanted police to stop but just froze - I was worried they were going to start shooting." A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: “Officers were called to reports of an altercation between members of the public in Terminal 2 at Manchester Airport. “Whilst attempting to arrest one of the suspects of the earlier altercation, three officers were subject to a violent assault, where they were punched to the ground. "A female officer suffered a broken nose and all three were taken to hospital for treatment. "As the attending officers were firearms officers, there was a clear risk during this assault of their firearms being taken from them. "Four men were arrested at the scene for affray and assault on emergency service workers. "We acknowledge the concerns of the conduct within the video, and our Professional Standards Directorate are assessing this."
RICHMOND, B.C. — Police in Metro Vancouver have issued a public warning after a single victim reported losing more than $1.5 million in a fraud scheme.
A police informant whose testimony helped put Dean Daniel Kelsie behind bars says last week's decision to release the former Hells Angels hitman on day parole is a mistake.Paul Derry, who says he has known Kelsie since he was six years old, does not mince words when it comes to his assessment of his former friend."He will kill again and that's not me being scared of anybody or any vendetta against Deano," Derry said in an interview with CBC News.At a hearing on July 18, the Parole Board of Canad
The prosecutor's office says the woman sought refuge in a kebab shop in the Pigalle district.
A Texas woman who pleaded guilty to charges of stealing nearly $109 million from a youth development program for children of military families and using it to fund an extravagant lifestyle that included multiple mansions, a fleet of luxury cars and designer accessories was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in federal prison.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Sonya Massey ducked and apologized to an Illinois sheriff’s deputy seconds before he shot the Black woman three times in her home, with one fatal blow to the head, as seen in body camera video released Monday.
Police said the suspect was charged with murder, rape, kidnapping and lewd and lascivious acts with a minor under the age of 14 by force
Two people are dead and two others are badly injured after what police called a "gun battle" in Scarborough early Wednesday.The suspected shootout happened around 2:30 a.m. in a strip mall parking lot in the area of Ellesmere Road and Midland Avenue. Responding officers found four people with gunshot wounds. A male victim was pronounced dead at the scene, while a female victim was rushed to Sunnybrook Hospital where she died a short time after arriving at the trauma centre.Two other males were a
A Toronto man who deliberately pushed an elderly woman on Yonge Street in January 2023 causing her to fall and die has been convicted of manslaughter. As Catherine McDonald reports, a judge rejected the man's evidence that it was an accident.
Brandon Kendrick, 32, pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect
Franklin Zeigler was placed on a summons and released pending a future court date
The parents of a teen driver involved in a fatal car accident in New York City last year have just been sentenced in connection to the teen victim’s death
VANCOUVER — A suspect is in custody after three apparent random stabbings in Vancouver, where police are also investigating the deaths of two women, a series of events the city's mayor calls "deeply unsettling."
Four men were arrested at Manchester Airport for affray and assault on emergency service workers, police said.
A man arrested while hiding among oyster cages in the water off western P.E.I., after evading police from Sunday afternoon to Monday morning, has been charged with 27 offences over four jurisdictions.Jerman Jah Payne, 29, faces charges that include theft of a vehicle and multiple counts of dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and flight from police. Summerside Police Services had obtained an arrest warrant for Payne after he was alleged to have stolen a 2015 Dodge Journey in that city.W
A measure introduced in the Missouri General Assembly would have compensated the wrongfully convicted at $65,000 for every year they spent in prison.
Myrtle Beach Police were contacted by the hotel staff about the children being left alone. The woman was arrested after the incident.
In her first post-trial interview, Martina Marquez, known in court documents as juror No. 1, tells PEOPLE “the case seemed mishandled from the get-go”