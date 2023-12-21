Teens involved in Etobicoke rollover charged for breaking and entering, string of car robberies

Three people, including a police officer, sustained minor injuries after a vehicle rollover on Monday, Toronto police said. In an update Thursday, police said the two suspects, an 18-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy, were also charged following a string of home invasions and car robberies in the area. (Mehrdad Nazarahari/CBC - image credit)

The two teen suspects arrested after a vehicle rollover that injured a police offer in Etobicoke earlier this week are also alleged to have been behind a series of home invasions and car robberies.

In a release Thursday, Toronto police allege an 18-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy — whose identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act — broke into three homes in the area and stole four cars.

On Dec. 3, police say the pair forced their way into a home in Thompson Avenue and Van Dusen Boulevard around 2:25 a.m. While the victim was sleeping, the teens allegedly stole their car keys and fled.

More than a week later, on Dec. 13, police say the teens forced their way into a different home on Islington Avenue and Summitcrest Drive at around 3 a.m. The victims, awoken by loud bangs at their front door, were confronted by the suspects, who demanded their car keys, police say. They allege they took the keys to two different vehicles and left.

Shortly after 5 a.m. on the same day, police say the youth forced their way into another home, this time on Dixon Road and McArthur Street. A confrontation between a victim and one of the suspects left the victim with minor injuries, police said. They allege the pair stole the victim's car and left.

The province's recent carjacking task force took on the case, police said, which led to the identification of one of the suspects.

Officers who are part of the task force then attempted to conduct a vehicle stop near Eva Road and The West Mall area on Monday, where the suspect vehicle "deliberately" struck two unmarked police vehicles. An officer suffer minor injuries as a result.

The 18-year-old was arrested and faces a total of 14 charges, including robbery with violence, breaking and entering to commit an indictable offence, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and failing to comply with an order.

The 16-year-old was arrested and charged with 12 similar charges.

Both teens were scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, and are facing other criminal charges, police said.