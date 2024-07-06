Teens launch fireworks at officers, Dearborn police say
Fourth of July fireworks were launched at officers, according to the Dearborn Police Department. The department shared dash camera video with me that shows the dangerous moment.
BONFIELD, ONT. — Ontario Provincial Police say they found a large amount of lobster that had been dumped along a highway east of North Bay. Police say they received calls about lobster on the shoulder of Highway 17 in Bonfield on Tuesday. They say it was disposed of "for unknown reasons." Officers are reminding the public that it's illegal to litter or dump items along the highway. They say it can also cause safety issues when it attracts wildlife to the road. Police are asking anyone with infor
Corazon Dandan died after being pushed into an oncoming BART train at San Francisco’s Powell Street Station at around 11 p.m on Monday night. The suspect, 49-year-old Trevor Belmont, also known as Hoak Taing, was arrested at the scene and booked into the San Francisco County Jail on suspicion of homicide and elder abuse. Dandan, who was Filipino American, was a dedicated telephone operator at the Westin St. Francis and other hotels.
A Good Samaritan found the baby and cared for it while waiting for paramedics
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Peel police say two officers were injured during the late-night arrest of a Toronto drug squad officer who is facing impaired driving and drug possession charges.
American Eagle flight 3921 made the emergency landing on July 3 “due to a disruptive customer," the airline tells PEOPLE
Rebecca Joynes, 30, had a baby with one of the two schoolboys she groomed.
Christian Moniz Rabino, 28, has been charged with first-degree murder and two counts of child neglect and abuse
WOODSTOCK, ONT. — Police in Woodstock, Ont., say a man is dead after he shot his partner outside a home then suffered an apparent gunshot wound. Police say the woman is recovering in hospital after Thursday's daylight shooting in a suburban part of the small city about 60 kilometres west of Hamilton. Woodstock police did not immediately say how the man was shot, or whether his injuries were self-inflicted, but an inspector did say he shot the woman first. A police news release says there is no t
The cartels' reach extends into many parts of Mexico's economy, from food production to fuel.
In Tennessee, the Hendersonville Police Department identified the remains of a found July 3 as that of Trinity Bostic, 17, reported missing last week.
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — A Japanese hairstylist has been sentenced to 17.5 years in prison and 20 strokes of the cane in Singapore for what the judge described as a “brutal and cruel” assault and rape of a drunk student five years ago, his lawyer said Thursday.
Adria English, a former adult film actor who says she worked for Sean “Diddy” Combs between 2004 and 2009, accused the embattled music mogul of sex trafficking and sexual assault, according to a lawsuit filed Wednesday.
Jason Kendall, 35, turned himself in to Las Vegas police, where he allegedly confessed to strangling and sexually assaulting Larissa Garcia, 30, in a hotel room
A 49-year-old American was allegedly found with a disassembled handgun on his person during a customs interview, according to the Canada Border Services Agency. Gregory Glenn Gaskin, 49, of Sutton, Mass., pleaded guilty to three Customs Act charges through a lawyer last Thursday in Saint John provincial court, according to Crown prosecutor Peter Thorn. Charges included smuggling a Ruger SR40c semiautomatic pistol into the country, failing to report an item and making false statements. In an emai
Four people involved in a fatal head-on collision on Highway 1 in West Vancouver, B.C., last week were international students from India, police said.The West Vancouver Police Department said a vehicle travelling eastbound in the westbound lanes near Westport Road crashed head-on into another vehicle around 11:40 p.m. PT on June 26.Four men, all Indian nationals with temporary student visas, were in the vehicle heading westbound, police said; two of them, aged 20 and 21 years old, were killed.Th
Michael Lockwood, 65, denies the charges against him.
Seven people were killed and more than 40 were injured in the July 4, 2022, mass shooting
Police say they have made two arrests in the deadly afternoon stabbing of a 39-year-old man at a Toronto subway station.
Moose Jaw police are raising the alarm about a series of "ding, dong, ditch" pranks in the city.In a news release Friday morning, police said the prank — also called "nicky, nicky, nine doors" — is on the rise in Moose Jaw. The prank involves a person ringing a doorbell and then running away before the resident has a chance to see who did it.Police say the incidents are occurring in the late evenings and early morning hours, and that adolescents and children have been responsible.Anyone caught d
Two women in a home in Chicago, a police officer serving a warrant in Cleveland and an armed person making threats in Yellowstone National Park were among those killed in shootings on the Fourth of July, historically one of the nation's deadliest days of the year.