'We should do it': Tel Aviv protester on truce talks

STORY: The protest came as the country's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hinted that new negotiations were under way, after his chief of Mossad intelligence met the prime minister of Qatar, a country mediating in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

In a televised press conference a day after Israeli forces mistakenly killed three of more than 100 hostages held by Hamas, Netanyahu called the Gaza conflict an existential war that must be fought until victory, despite pressure and costs, and said the territory would be demilitarized and under Israeli security control.

Among those who spoke at Saturday's protest were American actor Michael Rappaport, who encouraged Jewish people around the world to stand together and called for the hostages to be released.

Miri Yanoov Sharav, a resident of Moshav, came to the capital city to demand freeing of her neighbor's son, Israeli soldier Itay Chen.

"Okay, the Qataris are not our best buddies, but we there's all these negotiations through third and fourth sides and whatever is possible is... Yeah, we should do it."