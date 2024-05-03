Telecom boxes are becoming EV charging stations in Britain

STORY: British telecom boxes are being transformed into electric vehicle charging stations.

The green cabinets are a common sight on British streets.

They store broadband and phone cables for telecom giant BT, but are becoming redundant as the company rolls out fibre.

So the idea behind a new pilot project is to make the green boxes, a little greener.

(Jess Kyte, Product Director, Etc. at BT Group)

“This seemed like a really good opportunity to re-use the points of power, re-use some existing street furniture and help contribute towards that drive towards net zero."

Craig Wright is an EV driver who lives in Haddington, Scotland.

He knows all too well the worry that can come from searching for a place to charge.

“I think that when you're planning a journey, especially a long-distance journey, it helps to have provision. So, that's the main thing. Driving an EV is kind of range anxiety, not knowing if you're going to get a charge to get back home and that sort of thing."

He’s not alone.

BT says its research shows some British drivers don’t want to go electric because of a shortage of charging stations.

Nearly 40% [38%] said they’d have an EV already if charging were less of an issue.

There were nearly 54,000 [53,906] charge points across the United Kingdom at the end of last year, according to figures quoted by BT from Zapmap.

But the government wants to boost that number to 300,000 by the 2030s.

BT’s start-up incubation hub, called Etc., is running the cabinet trial.

This is its first charge point… and residents can use it for free until the end of May.

Information about pricing, availability and charging speeds is available on an app.

“Well, we know we've got to expand EV charging…”

Fiona Hyslop is Scotland’s cabinet secretary for transport.

She says it will help EV drivers outside of cities.

“We know that we can get EV chargers in town centers, actually on the periphery of towns that can be the best place that people can go so they don't have to go somewhere else to charge their car.”

BT is planning to expand the project into the English county of West Yorkshire next.

It’s eyeing 600 trial sites across the UK.