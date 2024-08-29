Telegram CEO Restricted from Leaving France Amid Criminal Investigation
Pavel Durov, founder of Telegram, is formally investigated in France over allegations tied to organized crime on the platform, according to Paris prosecutors. Durov, 39, isn't in custody but is under judicial supervision, required to pay a €5m deposit, and report to a French police station twice weekly. The Russian-born billionaire, who also holds French citizenship, is prohibited from leaving France as part of the investigation.