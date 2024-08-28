Telegram founder Pavel Durov charged with allowing criminal activity on app

Pavel Durov was arrested at Le Bourget airport in Paris on Saturday - AP

The chief executive of Telegram has been charged with allegedly allowing criminal activity on the popular messaging app.

Pavel Durov has been barred by French judges from leaving the country but has avoided being kept in prison after paying a €5 million (£4.2 million) bail.

The billionaire was arrested at Le Bourget airport in Paris on Saturday after he arrived on his private jet.

Telegram has been accused by French prosecutors of being used to exchange child sexual abuse material, as well as being a failing to prevent drug trafficking, fraud and money laundering on its platform.

Telegram has insisted that it abides by EU laws and its moderation is “within industry standards and constantly improving”.

In a statement, the company said: “It is absurd to claim that a platform or its owner is responsible for abuse of that platform.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated