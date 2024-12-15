The Telegraph’s David Knowles who launched Ukraine podcast wins posthumous award

David Knowles, The Telegraph journalist who launched the acclaimed Ukraine: The Latest podcast, has won a posthumous award for providing “a voice for those who need it most”.

Mr Knowles was awarded the Public Service Journalism prize at the British Journalism Awards on Thursday evening, three months after his sudden death aged 32.

Accepting the award on his behalf, his colleague and podcast co-host Francis Dearnley called Mr Knowles “an amazing journalist” who “kept our spirits high”.

“David would be, I think, extremely humbled and slightly amused to win this award,” Mr Dearnley said.

“He was an amazing journalist, but he was also a rare breed in our business, in that he had no ego. He was a brilliant journalist, but also a brilliant human being, which in these harsh times is, I think, more important than ever.

“He was also an optimist. And in our business, it’s very easy, I think, to be cynical. The horrors that we witness day in, day out are so egregious, and the fact that it seems so rare to see the change we want to see, it can make you pessimistic.”

His parents, Peter and Kaye, and partner Adélie Pojzman-Pontay, attended the awards alongside Mr Dearnley and Dominic Nicholls, his fellow co-hosts.

Mr Knowles launched the weekday podcast Ukraine: The Latest upon the outbreak of the Russian invasion in 2022. It began as a Twitter space before developing into a podcast that now has 100 million downloads and surpassed 700 episodes.

As part of his work on the podcast, Mr Knowles travelled across Ukraine with his audio equipment to capture stories and create special episodes that shed light on the lives of Ukrainian people affected by the war.

Mr Knowles, who became known as the podcast’s “voice”, also toured the show in the US last year alongside his team.

Dominic Ponsford, chairman of the British Journalism Awards panel of judges, said Mr Knowles had “made a global impact in a short life”.

“His work is an inspirational example of the capacity for journalism to create communities, provide a voice for those who need it most and reach a huge audience by simply telling human stories in a sensitive and intelligent way,” he said.

Earlier this year, Ukraine: The Latest was named the Best News Podcast at the 2024 Publisher Podcast Awards. It also won Podcast of the Year at the Society of Editors’ Media Freedom Awards in November.

Mr Knowles died in Gibraltar on Sept 8, aged 32. He joined The Telegraph in 2020 and became the head of social media, from which position he helped launch the podcast.