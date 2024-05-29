It’s National Biscuit Day: Telegraph readers’ favourite (and least favourite) biscuit revealed

The chocolate digestive is 'the democratic everyday choice', while the Oreo came bottom of our league

Telegraph readers are famously opinionated. They can be relied upon to express themselves with vigour on all the weighty topics of the day: foreign policy, the monarchy, the decline of standards in public life…but few subjects have stirred up such a passionate response as biscuits.

This week we asked our readers to vote for their favourite biscuit – and their least favourite. The response was tremendous: there were over 116,000 votes. The numbers don’t lie. But beyond the bare statistics was an outpouring of affection for your favourites, and startlingly visceral expressions of disdain for the villains.

There were also, predictably, arguments about our rules of engagement and definitions of what a biscuit really is (and really isn’t).

But before getting into all that, the headline news: winners and losers.

We took each biscuit’s positive score, the number of readers who had indicated it was their favourite, and subtracted its negative score, the number of readers who indicated it was their least favourite, to give us a total score for each candidate.

Top of the chocs

The Telegraph readers’ favourite biscuit is the chocolate digestive, an old-school classic that is not so basic as to be boring or so sophisticated as to be pretentious. It exists in a state of perfect biscuitty equilibrium. It is, as reader Jillian Ross pointed out in the The Telegraph comments section, “the democratic everyday choice”.

Chocolate digestive

In second place, some way behind the winner, was shortbread, described by us, perhaps unfairly, as “one of the few genuinely tasty things to have come from Scotland”, and by reader Janette Graham-Walker as “heavenly”.

A shortbread biscuit

The final podium spot went to the chocolate finger, not a tremendously exciting biscuit in itself but, judging by the frequency of the word “cheeky” in the comments, regarded as excitingly transgressive by some of you.

A pile of chocolate fingers

Bottom of the barrel

At the other end of the scale, our poll revealed truly startling levels of dislike for the Oreo, bottom of our league with many more negative votes than positive, and a sheaf of shirty comments of which Robert T’s remark is typical: “Ghastly American import.

If we ever reach a free trade agreement with the US, I’ll campaign for these to be excluded.” Elizabeth Fletcher noted that the unfortunate cookie has a “pitiful” appearance, “like a biscuit that could not afford a coating of chocolate”.

A party ring

Also at the wrong end of the table were party rings and pink wafers – both of which should be restricted to children’s parties, you felt. Mrs Annash described the latter as “a pathetic excuse for a biscuit”.

Other readers turned their ire not on listed biscuits but on The Telegraph for excluding their choices from consideration. “Where are the Jaffa Cakes?” many wailed, though we had been careful to point out that they are cakes (the clue is in the name); others bemoaned the absence of fig rolls (once again, too cakey); Tim Tams and Anzac biscuits were frequently praised, but both are very much easier to obtain Down Under than in the UK; Wagon Wheels, Club and Tunnock’s wafers all had their boosters, but are sold separately wrapped and are thus we decided, snacks rather than biscuits.

A pair of pink wafers

There was also an entire category of commenters who movingly recalled the glories of the biscuits that have gone on before… Lincoln and Barmouth biscuits, and Abbey Crunch all sparked outpourings of nostalgia on a Proustian scale.

Back in the here and now, the exercise seems to have opened up a new front in the culture wars. As Rodney Cox noted: “The overwhelming vote for the chocolate digestive and the big thumbs down for Oreo restores my faith in the common sense of the Brits.” Sarah Gorky, meanwhile, observed that “English biscuits are vile”. She is, perhaps, working to bring down the state from within.

The winners

Chocolate digestive

The perfect combination of sustenance and indulgence. We did not specify the kind of chocolate; gourmets may prefer dark.

Shortbread

Comes in many shapes and sizes but a generous butter content ensures melt-in-the-mouth satisfaction.

Chocolate fingers

There is an element of mystery about why readers should be so taken with this: perhaps because it is acceptable to take several at once?

The losers

Oreos

The main objections to these seem to be cultural rather than taste-based. Our readers seem to feel that a cookie sandwich can never really be a biscuit.

Party rings

These prompted horror at the blatant sugar content and garish colours, but also fond nostalgia for childrens’ parties past.

Pink wafers

Insubstantial, sugar-laden and essentially rather silly, our readers felt: one for Barbie-themed teatimes only.

Andrew Baker is the author of Cake: A Slice of British Life (Mudlark)