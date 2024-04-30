‘Kate Forbes is a threat to Labour and the Tories’

Candela Orobitg-Baena
·4 min read
Humza Yousaf has announced he will resign as SNP leader and Scotland's First Minister
Humza Yousaf has announced he will resign as SNP leader and Scotland's First Minister - ANDREW MILLIGAN/PA

Humza Yousaf stepped down as First Minister of Scotland on Monday, following his decision to scrap the SNP’s coalition deal with the Scottish Greens.

Telegraph readers have taken to the comments section to discuss Mr Yousaf’s decision and the future of the SNP and Scotland.

The majority of readers were pleased to see Humza Yousaf step down. In our exclusive poll, over 93 per cent of 13,000 Telegraph readers voted in favour of his resignation.

Many chose to focus on the former first minister’s failures during his short premiership.

Telegraph reader Peter Hogg, for example, argued Mr Yousaf “is totally incompetent and a puppet for Nicola Sturgeon”, claiming that “anything he touched went wrong. He was a Left-wing activist who should never have been anywhere near any government.”

Reader Tom McLelland went further: “Humza Yousef has failed to address the real issues of government in Scotland, preferring to try to demonstrate how Scotland would perform on an international stage.

“This is detrimental to the people of Scotland who want to see much more progress on the domestic front. For that reason alone, he should go.”

‘Whoever replaces Yousaf will lose when an election is held’

Sir Keir Starmer said this morning Scotland needed to “turn the page” on SNP “chaos” as he repeated his call for a general election. Many readers agree with this stance and predict that the SNP will be kicked out of government in the next election.

While in favour of Humza Yousaf stepping down, reader Kirsty Watt claims that only “when the electorate finally decide the SNP are not fit for purpose, including the Green Party, then and only then, will it be time for sighs of relief and celebration for those who had/have the foresight to anticipate unmitigated disaster for Scotland. A top-down clean sweep is only a starting point. There’s still a long process as yet”.

She continues: “It’s time for the electorate who voted them in, to wake up and remove their blinkered perspectives. Oust the SNP and demand an election. Enough is enough.”

Reader Geoffrey Thirlby also suggests: “It’s better to call a Scottish general election” as whoever replaces Humza Yousaf as “leader of the SNP will no doubt lose when the general election is held.”

Meanwhile, reader Phil McHale claims: “The problem with the SNP isn’t that their quest for independence interferes with running the country, it’s that they should never have got distracted from seeking independence by running the country.”

‘Kate Forbes is a threat to Labour and the Tories’

Meanwhile, some readers discussed the politicians who could be expected to throw their hat into the SNP leadership contest ring, with Kate Forbes – the former finance secretary – being the preferred option by some readers.

Reader H.M. has put forward Kate Forbes as the only replacement for Mr Yousaf, labelling her as “credible”.

They explain: “Ms Forbes is quite a threat to both Labour and the Tories because of her socially conservative views. She’s also a realist when it comes to independence – she knows there is no instant path, though whether the party faithful want to hear that is another matter.”

Reader John Telford also suggests it has “got to be Kate Forbes all the way,” as he argues she “speaks sense and has the best chance of all of them of getting Scottish independence”.

‘Electoral gold for the opposition’

Some Telegraph readers think Humza Yousaf’s resignation is unfortunate, as they argue he would have been the SNP’s ultimate demise.

Reader David Robinson claimed Mr Yousaf was “great for independence” and shared that “never a day goes by where he did not disappoint us with some laughable policy or quote”.

Sharing a similar sentiment, Viv Hanstad-Pilcher argued that with Humza Yousaf at the helm, there was “only a little way to go to basically eliminate the SNP along with its fiscal incompetence and virtue-signalling wokery”.

Reader CF labelled Mr Yousaf as “electoral gold for the opposition”.

‘Humza Yousaf should be given credit for dumping the Greens’

For others, Humza Yousaf did the right thing by moving away from the Green Party. His resignation has come only four days after he held a press conference to announce he was ending his coalition deal with the Scottish Greens.

Reader Donald Grant believes the former first minister “should be given credit for dumping the Greens, whose influence has inflicted misery on both the poor and the rich people in Scotland”.

Similarly, reader Mike Winterbotham says: “It’s ironic that the one sensible thing the SNP has done – to ditch net zero targets and dump the Green Party – has cost them their power.”

Finally, reader John Vaccaro shares that while he is “no fan of Mr Yousaf nor the SNP,” he believes “it’s a bit rich for Mel Stride to call anyone out for being in an ‘extraordinary mess’”.

The Work and Pensions Secretary said Humza Yousaf and the SNP had got themselves into an “extraordinary mess” when asked to comment on the situation this morning on Sky News.

“People in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones,” concludes The Telegraph reader.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Sikh rally in Toronto with multi-party support prompts India diplomatic rebuke

    OTTAWA — India has summoned Canada's envoy in New Delhi following a large Sikh rally in Toronto attended by all three major federal party leaders. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joined Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh at the Khalsa Day rally in Toronto on Sunday. The rally commemorates the Sikh faith, and some participants chanted and carried banners emblazoned with slogans calling for a state separate from India, known as Khalistan. India formally summoned Canada

  • Ex-Aide Reveals What Trump's Birthday Message To Melania Trump Was Really All About

    Stephanie Grisham also predicted how the former first lady would have responded to her husband's courthouse stunt.

  • Obama Says Trump’s Behavior as President Didn’t Surprise Him: ‘He’s Not Considered a Serious Guy’

    The Democratic former president joined Joe Biden and Bill Clinton on the "SmartLess" podcast The post Obama Says Trump’s Behavior as President Didn’t Surprise Him: ‘He’s Not Considered a Serious Guy’ appeared first on TheWrap.

  • Is Trump guilty as charged? Just watch his behavior and he will tell you | Opinion

    Opinion by readers of The Fresno Bee: Letter to the editor on Trump’s trials and his body language.

  • 'MAGA Hero To Zero': MSNBC Host Predicts Marjorie Taylor Greene's 'Humiliating' Fall

    The far-right lawmaker's own colleagues are starting to turn against her.

  • Donald Trump Pans White House Correspondents’ Dinner: ‘Colin Jost BOMBED’

    Mark Peterson/Getty ImagesDonald Trump weighed in on the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Sunday, giving a terse, certified rotten review of its key players.“The White House Correspondents’ Dinner was really bad,” he wrote on Truth Social. “Colin Jost BOMBED, and Crooked Joe was an absolute disaster! Doesn’t get much worse than this!”Though the only Trump in the building on Saturday night was Lara, the presidential daughter-in-law recently named head of the Republican National Committee, th

  • Kristi Noem Killed Her Dog—and Committed ‘Political Suicide’

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty ImagesSouth Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s gruesome recounting of how she killed her dog may have also killed something else: her hopes to be Donald Trump’s running mate.In Trump’s orbit, Noem’s decision to disclose in her forthcoming memoir that she once shot and killed a family dog is being seen as pure political self-immolation—part of a series of “lapses in judgment” and a sign of “desperation that President Trump especially doesn’t like,

  • US buys 81 Soviet-era combat aircraft from Russia's ally costing on average less than $20,000 each, report says

    The US bought 81 Soviet-era combat aircraft from Kazakhstan, the Kyiv Post reported.

  • Kellyanne Conway Warns GOP: Obama Conspiracies May Help Biden Win

    Fox NewsFormer Donald Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway had some advice for her colleagues during a Fox News appearance Sunday morning, telling conspiracy theorists in the Republican Party that their repeated suggestion that former President Barack Obama is pulling the strings in the current White House may actually be counterproductive.She began her appearance on Fox & Friends Weekend by reflecting on the White House Correspondents dinner Saturday evening, where Trump was a popular target.Joe Bide

  • Maria Bartiromo questions Jim Jordan about ‘congressional investigations that go nowhere’

    Fox News anchor Maria Bartiromo pressed House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) on Sunday about the lack of headway in House Republicans’ investigations into President Biden and other political figures. Bartiromo and Jordan were discussing the Judiciary Committee’s latest report that alleges the New York County District Attorney’s Office’s (DANY) hush money probe into…

  • CNN’s Dana Bash Torches Colleague Over White House Schmoozefest

    CNNCNN anchor Dana Bash decimated her colleague David Urban on Sunday when he insisted that pro-Palestinian protests outside the White House Correspondents’ Dinner received no cable news coverage.“You were inside drinking!” Bash shot back after Urban, a CNN senior political commentator, claimed he never saw CNN’s reporting on the demonstrations.During Sunday’s broadcast of CNN’s State of the Union, Urban was part of a panel that discussed Saturday evening’s dinner, otherwise known as “Nerd Prom.

  • What Trudeau's podcast appearances say about the Liberals' next ballot box question

    OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau knows Canadians aren't listening. He knows his defence against Conservative attacks over his signature climate policy isn't working, at least not yet. But he plans to keep trying. And while he's at it, his office is trying something new to get the Liberal government's message out. Trudeau recently appeared on four podcasts as he travels the country talking up the Liberals' latest budget, which he's pitching as a plan to inject more economic fairness into so

  • Hillary Clinton Brutally Mocks Trump Adviser's Constant Trolling Of Her

    Since 2019, Jason Miller has falsely claimed that the former first lady is planning a presidential run.

  • Gaetz gets last-minute primary challenger in Florida

    A former naval aviator has launched a last-minute primary challenge against Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), filing last week to run for the House in Florida’s 1st Congressional District. Aaron Dimmock filed to run as a Republican in Gaetz’s district last Friday, the qualifying deadline for federal and judicial candidates in the Sunshine State. Dimmock is…

  • Calmes: That scowl. The gag order. Frightened jurors. Who's on trial, a former president or a mob boss?

    It's downright disturbing to contemplate the similarities between the Donald's hush money trial and that of an organized crime don.

  • Newsmax Host Eric Bolling Goes Off the Rails Over Biden Eating Salad

    NewsmaxPresident Joe Biden’s eating habits are no longer just the subject of Fox News host Jesse Watters’ invaluable scrutiny, after Newsmax host Eric Bolling grew increasingly angry Monday with the president eating salad at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner over the weekend.Bolling, channeling his inner Sean Hannity, concluded his opening monologue by saying that Biden isn’t fit enough for the job he holds.“Here is the president of the United States, the man with the nuclear codes at his f

  • Supreme Court rejects another bid by Trump adviser Peter Navarro's request to get out of jail

    Peter Navarro, who served as a trade adviser in the White House, is serving a four-month sentence for refusing to cooperate with the Jan. 6 committee.

  • Biden's Overlooked Advantage

    Biden will have one surprisingly big advantage in 2024—and it has nothing to do with Donald Trump

  • 3 law officers killed, 5 others wounded trying to serve warrant in North Carolina, authorities say

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Three officers on a U.S. Marshals Task Force serving a warrant for a felon wanted for possessing a firearm were killed and five other officers were wounded in a shootout Monday at a North Carolina home, police said. The officers were first shot at by the wanted suspect as they approached the suburban home in Charlotte and they killed him in the front yard, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings said at a news conference. A second person then fired on officers f

  • Ford's pick to head government's new Ottawa office panned as 'patronage appointment'

    Premier Doug Ford says his government's new office in Ottawa will help get results for the city, but the opposition is panning his pick to lead it as political patronage.Ford named Sean Webster, who unsuccessfully ran for the Progressive Conservatives in Kanata–Carleton in a byelection last year, to head a regional office intended to "support better services for the people of Ottawa and the surrounding region."Ford said Webster is a "talented individual" who will do "an incredible job" advocatin