Telehandler driven into Co-op during ATM theft

It is dark outside and a Co-op building has been broken into. The front right of the building has had the shutters ripped off and is completely open. A JCB telehandler has been left in front. On the front of the JCB is large metal sheets - which look to be the shutters from the front of the store. Police tape has been used to cordon the scene.
Officers said they discovered substantial damage to the entrance of the store and its shutters [Cambridgeshire Police]

Burglars failed to take money out of a shop's cash machine despite crashing a telehandler into the building, police said.

Officers were called to the Co-op in Wisbech Road in Littleport, Cambridgeshire, at 01:45 GMT on Saturday.

The cash machine was taken before suspects fled the scene in a saloon type vehicle and a flatbed truck.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said the cash machine and the flatbed were abandoned in Haddenham High Street.

"No money had been removed from the ATM," they said. "No arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing."

A large metal safe - from the ATM, has been dumped in the middle of a road. It has a thick chain on the front and a wide rope has been tied around it.
Anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage was asked to contact the police force [Cambridgeshire Police]

