Teletubbies sun baby pays tribute to iconic role as she reveals name of her first child

Jess Smith portrayed the Sun baby in Teletubbies (Time4News/YouTube)

The former child star who portrayed the original Teletubbies sun baby has revealed the name of her first child which appears to give a nod to her iconic kids TV role.

Jess Smith was just nine months old when she was cast as the laughing baby whose face could be seen at the start of every episode of the kid’s TV show over the narration: “Over the hills and far away, Teletubbies come to play.”She then remained a fixture of the show from 1997 until 2001.

Miss Smith announced last October that she was expecting a baby of her own and confirmed that she had given birth to a little girl in January.

Uploading a picture of the youngster’s hand wrapped around her finger, she penned: "One whole week of you".

Miss Smith then confirmed her daughter’s name in a follow up post, writing: "12 days in our lives, 7 days at home, 2 very lucky parents. Please welcome Poppy Rae Latham."In addition to cooing over the newborn, fans have speculated that Rae related to her sunshine role.

Smith has since been documenting her journey through motherhood online, including marking Poppy’s important milestones.

For years, Smith’s identity as the character remained anonymous, however several years ago she revealed she was the Teletubbies baby, writing on Facebook: “I’ve decided it’s time to tell everyone. I used to hide it but after a lot of encouragement from my friends at university, I’ve gained the confidence to come out with it.

“I am the sun from Teletubbies. There have been quite a few people pretending to be the sun but only I could tell you the real story.”

She said: "I was being weighed at the hospital. My mum took me and it just happened to be the same time that the producer of the old series had come in and wanted the hospital to get in contact with them if they'd seen any smiley babies."

She went on to explain that she happened to be in hospital for a check-up the very same day the Teletubbies producer had asked if there were “any smiley babies”.

Smith said: “While recording my dad held a teddy bear behind the camera to get me to laugh, and rolled a toy racing car to get me to look down at the camera, and it obviously worked.”