Tell us: how have you been affected by the incident in Hainault?

In Hainault, north-east London a man with a sword has been arrested after an attack on members of the public and police officers, police have said.

In a statement, the Metropolitan police said: “Police and other emergency services are in Hainault, east London, at a serious incident in which a man with a sword has been arrested.

“We were called shortly before 7am to reports of a vehicle being driven into a house in the Thurlow Gardens area. There were reports people have been stabbed.

“At this time we understand the suspect went on to attack other members of the public and two police officers.”

We do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the wider community - this incident does not appear to be terror-related. pic.twitter.com/M2ljxeBu32 — Redbridge MPS (@MPSRedbridge) April 30, 2024

