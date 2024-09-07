Tell Us About A Celeb You Didn't Like At First, But Now You're A Fan

Nowadays we have so much access to our favorite celebrities on social media. We can have dinner with them on a livestream, follow their day at work on Instagram Stories, and respond to their tweets like we know them. There are so many opportunities each day to like them more or less.

So I want to know: Which celebrity were you not a fan of in the past that you ARE a fan of now?

It could be a celeb like Kim Kardashian, who has experienced a number of controversies in the public eye over the years; but her mom era, and fight for social justice has made for some pretty relatable and heartwarming social media and reality TV moments.

Or it could be a celeb like rapper DDG, who people had preconceived notions about when he started dating our Little Mermaid Halle Bailey, but now the internet can't get enough of his videos with their son Halo.

Or you may've been skeptical of Justin Bieber when he first came out because you're suspicious of any new artist who gets a lot of hype. Then you listened to his music and went from a lowkey fan to highkey blasting his Journals album.

Whoever the celeb is, no matter how famous or niche they are, I want to know what made you a fan of them after some (or a lot of) initial skepticism. Comment below about who the celeb is, and tell us what they did or said that earned your fandom. You can also fill out this form if you prefer to remain anonymous. Your response may be featured in a BuzzFeed Community post!