Speak now: how has Taylor Swift brought your family together? Photograph: Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images

Taylor Swift’s record-breaking Melbourne shows were packed with lucky parents and kids who got to go to the show together. Other families bonded over the heartbreak of missing out on tickets – while some lucky parents have been able to give the gift of a lifetime.

Has a mutual love of Taylor Swift brought your family together? Or has her music – or a lack of tickets – been a wedge that drove you apart?

Callout