Tempe Fire Department urges safety, public to stay alert after multiple drownings

WARNING: This story contains graphic details of violence.The Edmonton man who murdered seven-year-old Bella Desrosiers in front of her mother and little sister will be ineligible for parole for 15 years.Friday's sentencing comes more than four years after David Moss, in a state of psychosis, stabbed the young girl and dragged her from her bedroom while her mother, Melissa Francis, was tucking her into bed.Moss was found guilty of second-degree murder last year for the May 18, 2020, killing.Court