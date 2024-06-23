Tempe Fire Department urges safety, public to stay alert after multiple drownings
Officials want to make sure people are aware of the restrictions at the lake and what the public can do to save lives.
A B.C. Coroners Service inquest is recommending police change how they conduct strip searches after the death of a 23-year-old woman. Jaime Diane Hope died of a methamphetamine overdose in a police holding cell on April 14, 2019, after being arrested by RCMP in Dawson Creek, about 1,190 kilometres northeast of Vancouver.The inquest into Hope's death ended Friday at the Dawson Creek Law Courts. Coroner's inquests are mandatory in B.C. when a person dies while detained or in police custody. In a v
"I still can't believe it," the widow said in her first interview since her husband's death on June 11
On March 23, Aliyah Lynette Jaico, 8, and her family were enjoying an afternoon of swimming at a DoubleTree by Hilton hotel when she disappeared.
WARNING: This story contains graphic details of violence.The Edmonton man who murdered seven-year-old Bella Desrosiers in front of her mother and little sister will be ineligible for parole for 15 years.Friday's sentencing comes more than four years after David Moss, in a state of psychosis, stabbed the young girl and dragged her from her bedroom while her mother, Melissa Francis, was tucking her into bed.Moss was found guilty of second-degree murder last year for the May 18, 2020, killing.Court
Paul D. Thorley, 30, and Mary E. Thorley, 28, allegedly left the child alone for around 15 minutes while they went boating in Lake George, N.Y., police say
The far-right lawmaker and ex-Trump adviser had a conversation about the Ten Commandments that had critics pointing out the irony and hypocrisy.
Brian Warter, 51, and Erica Wishard, 48, were "in panic mode" and unable to "swim parallel to the shore," according to authorities
ESSEX, ONT. — A mother, father and two young children were found dead at a home in rural southwestern Ontario in a tragedy that has devastated the local community, the area's mayor said Friday as police offered few details on their investigation. Ontario Provincial Police had taped off the tree-lined road that leads to the home, about 30 kilometres south of Windsor, Ont. A bouquet of flowers and a teddy bear rested against a post, and a card left signed by members of the community reads "rest in
GENEVA (AP) — An Indian-born billionaire and three family members were sentenced to prison on Friday for exploiting domestic workers at their lakeside villa in Switzerland by seizing their passports, barring them from going out and making them work up to 18 hours a day.
Nearly 30 years after the bodies of “Julie” Williams, 24, and Laura “Lollie” Winans, 24, were found bound and gagged at their campsite with their throats slit, the FBI has tracked their killer
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska serial killer who admitted that he killed five people, including one when he was only 14, has died in an Indiana prison, officials said.
Two other Americans who brought ammunition to the island avoided 12-year prison sentences thanks to courts finding their cases to involved “exceptional circumstances.”
Justice Clarence Thomas, one of the Supreme Court’s leading conservatives, found himself standing alone when the court handed down a major gun decision Friday. Thomas broke with his eight colleagues, who all voted to uphold a federal gun ban for people under domestic violence restraining orders, a decision that handed a win to the Biden…
An 18-year-old UK student died after the tire hit her windshield as she drove down I-75 last summer.
“We are American citizens, originally from Palestine, and I don’t know where to go to feel safe with my kids," the 3-year-old's mother said.
A woman in Texas has been charged with attempted capital murder and injury to a child after trying to drown a 3-year-old child at an apartment complex pool and making racial statements, according to police.
Essex provincial police are investigating the deaths of a mother, father and two young children at their family home near Harrow, Ont., in what has been called an "unimaginable tragedy."Officers were called to a residence on County Road 13 around 1:30 p.m. ET Thursday.OPP spokesperson Derek Rogers told a news conference Friday afternoon that it's too early in the investigation to determine what happened and no arrests have been made. Rogers said investigators quickly determined there was no thre
Security cameras at a home in New South Wales, Australia, captured the terrifying moment a kangaroo attacked a toddler on June 15. The two-year-old girl was happily playing in her backyard when a juvenile male kangaroo bolted across the grass and knocked her down. Luckily, her father immediately ran to the rescue and fought off the marsupial marauder.
WEST HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A man trying to drown two small children at a Connecticut beach early Saturday morning was thwarted by police officers, according to authorities.
On the 60th anniversary of Mississippi’s infamous racially-motivated triple homicide, the FBI case file reveals disturbing details