Tempe officials to hold public meetings for proposed speed limit changes

STORY: :: Several people are injured in a stabbing after a car crash in Australia:: Sydney, Australia:: August 25, 2024:: Donald Faulds, Police superintendent“That vehicle has collided with another vehicle. And as a result of that a number of members of the community stopped to assist both occupants from both those vehicles. As the community members were assisting one of the females out of one vehicle, the male got out of that vehicle who was armed with what we believe to be a box cutter. And the female had obviously sustained a number of injuries from an altercation inside that vehicle. Emergency services arrived very quickly afterwards. That male was engaged by the police. A short foot pursuit occurred, a taser deployment was initiated and that person was taken into custody.”:: Paul Tonge, Ambulance spokesperson “We treated and assessed six patients, two of those patients were injured in the motor vehicle accident that was described before. Four of them had suffered stab wounds. One male patient had sustained slash wounds to his arms and neck and was transported to Liverpool Hospital in a critical condition.”Police said no one was killed in the attack, which came after a "domestic-related" incident in a car that collided with another vehicle in the southern suburb of Engadine.Sydney, a city of over 5 million, has seen a spate of knife attacks this year, prompting the New South Wales government to toughen its knife laws. The state parliament passed laws in June giving police electronic metal-detecting scanners to check people without a warrant at shopping centers, sporting venues, and public transport stations.