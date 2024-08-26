Tempe officials to hold public meetings for proposed speed limit changes
Tempe officials will hold two public hearings for proposed speed limit changes on four major roadways — Mill Avenue, College Avenue, First Street and Southern Avenue.
A semi-trailer truck plunged 18 metres off a highway bridge into a lake near Sicamous, B.C., about 100 kilometres east of Kamloops. Officials said Sunday afternoon that the driver's remains and the vehicle's wreckage have both been recovered.Sicamous RCMP said in a press release around 2:45 p.m. PT. Saturday that they initially responded to the incident earlier that day at around 6:45 a.m. PT. Police also believe that the driver was the only person inside the truck.The Columbia Shuswap Regional
SICAMOUS, B.C. — A semi-trailer truck has plunged 18 metres off a highway bridge in Sicamous, B.C., and emergency officials say the driver — the only occupant — is missing.
The driver did not slow down as traffic approached ongoing road construction, according to Arlington police.
E-scooter injuries are on the rise in Alberta and doctors warn they can have serious consequences.According to statistics provided by Alberta Health Services, the number of ER and urgent care visits for e-scooter-related injuries, province-wide, jumped by 21 per cent last year."When you're losing your balance and flying off of that e-scooter, you're almost like a human projectile," said Dr. Eddy Lang, professor of emergency medicine in the Cumming School of Medicine at the University of Calgary.
The RW Bruhn Bridge near Sicamous was closed Saturday afternoon after a truck crashed off the bridge and into the water below. RCMP said they believe the driver is deceased.
A 10-foot-long python was discovered in a vehicle during a bust of an illegal sideshow in the San Francisco Bay Area that attracted hundreds of people, authorities say. The Vallejo Police Department said officials received multiple calls around 11:12 p.m. Friday of a sideshow involving roughly 500 vehicles in that bay area city. Drivers were blocking traffic, beaming lasers into the eyes of other motorists, and spinning their vehicles, according to a police statement.
Kian Dawson from Londonderry died and a man in his 20s is in hospital following a crash on Saturday.
STORY: :: Several people are injured in a stabbing after a car crash in Australia:: Sydney, Australia:: August 25, 2024:: Donald Faulds, Police superintendent“That vehicle has collided with another vehicle. And as a result of that a number of members of the community stopped to assist both occupants from both those vehicles. As the community members were assisting one of the females out of one vehicle, the male got out of that vehicle who was armed with what we believe to be a box cutter. And the female had obviously sustained a number of injuries from an altercation inside that vehicle. Emergency services arrived very quickly afterwards. That male was engaged by the police. A short foot pursuit occurred, a taser deployment was initiated and that person was taken into custody.”:: Paul Tonge, Ambulance spokesperson “We treated and assessed six patients, two of those patients were injured in the motor vehicle accident that was described before. Four of them had suffered stab wounds. One male patient had sustained slash wounds to his arms and neck and was transported to Liverpool Hospital in a critical condition.”Police said no one was killed in the attack, which came after a "domestic-related" incident in a car that collided with another vehicle in the southern suburb of Engadine.Sydney, a city of over 5 million, has seen a spate of knife attacks this year, prompting the New South Wales government to toughen its knife laws. The state parliament passed laws in June giving police electronic metal-detecting scanners to check people without a warrant at shopping centers, sporting venues, and public transport stations.
