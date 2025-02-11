Tempe residents demand action for safer streets after cyclist tragedy
A tragic accident claimed the life of Melody Mason, who was struck by a car while biking. Tempe police report that the driver had no stop sign and faces no charges. In response, Mason's partner, Travis Furnald, is advocating for improved traffic safety measures at the crash site and urging the city to fast-track a study on traffic calming solutions. The intersection has been the scene of multiple accidents since 2016, prompting city efforts to lower speeds and enhance bike visibility across Tempe.