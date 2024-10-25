Temperature Drop This Weekend

Latest Stories
- The Hockey News - Boston Bruins
Bruins Netminder Named NHL's Worst Goalie Contract
This Boston Bruins netminder is said to have the worst contract out of all NHL goalies.
- The Hockey News - Boston Bruins
Brad Marchand Defends Bruins Coach After Heated Exchange
Boston Bruins star Brad Marchand defended Jim Montgomery.
- The Hockey News
Connor McDavid's Race To 1,000 NHL Points Is Running Out Of Time
Connor McDavid is so close to 1,000 NHL points. Whether he can reach it quicker than Mike Bossy and Steve Yzerman will be decided in the Oilers' next three games.
- Yahoo Sports
Fantasy Football Rankings: Rest-of-season RB tiers
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski continues his Shuffle Up series as we get into the midpoint of the 2024 season. This time, the RBs.
- CBC
Science vs. vibes: Viral beef between Canadian bodybuilding coaches incites battle of age-old rival archetype
By now you've likely seen footage of Mike Van Wyck, the Canadian bodybuilding coach, whacking Jeff Nippard, a fellow trainer and certified internet celebrity, in the throat, and flinging him to the ground during a recent dust-up at a Burlington, Ont., gym.If you don't know these guys, and haven't seen the video, maybe your date of birth puts you outside their target demographic. But if you know a young person that's into fitness, they can fill you in about how a disagreement over training philos
- Kansas City Star
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes on why he attends area high school football games
Patrick Mahomes, Chris Jones and Andy Reid attended a local high school football game on Friday night and the Chiefs quarterback talked about why it’s important to him.
- The Hockey News - Washington Capitals
Duhaime Has 4-Word Warning For Michkov, Advises Against Trying To Fight Him After Getting Into It During Face-Off: 'You Don't Want That'
The Capitals forward had some advice for the Flyers rookie.
- People
Carolina Panthers Quarterback Andy Dalton, His Wife and Their 3 Kids 'a Little Banged Up’ After Car Crash
“We’re a little banged up but we are BEYOND thankful for the Lord's protection over our family yesterday!" Jordan Dalton says
- FTW Outdoors
DeAndre Hopkins trade grades: Who won the Chiefs-Titans deal?
Wake up! We've got an NFL trade of some significance! DeAndre Hopkins, who has had a pretty bad year for the hapless Tennessee Titans, is now joining the Kansas City Chiefs, a move that was needed given the Rashee Rice injury that left a sizeable hole at wide recei
- Yahoo Sports
Fantasy Football Week 8 Sleepers: One of fantasy's most underrated TEs could be available in your leagues
Don't snooze on these Week 8 sleepers who could give your fantasy football lineups a boost!
- Entertainment Weekly
“Survivor 47” star Rome Cooney got a 'salty' reception at Ponderosa
"It wasn't a good one, I'll say that."
- WKBW - Buffalo Scripps
5 other cities tried to steal Buffalo Bills from WNY; New stadium cost to surpass $2 billion
Governor Kathy Hochul says five other cities were trying to lure the Buffalo Bills away from Western New York while the state negotiated a new stadium contract with the team.
- The Canadian Press
Lions say they're prepared to play without WR Jameson Williams, who reportedly faces suspension
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell says the team is prepared to play without receiver Jameson Williams.
- Caughtoffside Articles
Man United squad’s reaction as senior ace walks out of training
Erik ten Hag has enough problems at Man United, and when Marcus Rashford walked off during a training drill, the Dutchman might’ve thought ‘not again.’A recent decision made by the manager conce...
- FTW Outdoors
Davante Adams criticizing the Jets’ energy hits hard considering he just left the hopeless Raiders
At 2-5, the New York Jets' first full season with Aaron Rodgers is quickly spiraling down the drain. It turns out that firing Robert Saleh did not fix all the Jets' problems. And the irony as
- The Hockey News - Buffalo Sabres
Ex-Sabres Defender Placed On Waivers By Rangers
This former Buffalo Sabres defenseman has been placed on waivers by the New York Rangers.
- The Canadian Press
Defending champion Novak Djokovic pulls out of Paris Masters
PARIS (AP) — Defending champion Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the Paris Masters, organizers said Wednesday.
- Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons responds to criticism from Hall of Famer Troy Aikman
Ex-Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman criticized his former team for how they started the 2024 season and current Cowboy Micah Parsons responded on his podcast.
- The Canadian Press
Questions about QB Tre Ford's future in Edmonton surface as Elks close out CFL season
EDMONTON — Tre Ford was supposed to be Edmonton’s quarterback of the future. After this Friday’s season finale against the Toronto Argonauts, he could very well be the quarterback of the Elks’ past.
- USA TODAY Sports - Golfweek
Justin Thomas returns to 'old faithful,' Xander struggles, Collin & Rickie rally late among takeaways after the 1st round at 2024 Zozo Championship
The PGA Tour kicked off a stretch of three consecutive international tournaments, beginning in the Land of the Rising Sun. (Mexico and Bermuda are next.)