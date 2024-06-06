Temperatures above 100 degrees expected in New Mexico
In what is thought to be the first encounter of its kind to be witnessed by scientists, a tiger shark has been spotted vomiting up a dead echidna whole off the coast of an Australian island.
A fisherman in Missouri caught what he thought was an odd fish that refused to die, even when left on the pavement for several hours.
The widespread thunderstorm risk persists into Thursday after a round of nocturnal storms marched through the province overnight Wednesday
The Cabo San Lucas anglers were fishing for marlin when they spotted a deep-sea oarfish at the surface, being circled by sharks.
Meteorologist Kevin MacKay has the tracking and timing of severe storms in Ontario on Wednesday afternoon and evening.
Heads-up, Ontario: Increasing heat will be the catalyst for a risk of thunderstorms on Wednesday, with a chance that some areas could see cells reach severe criteria
Wednesday will be a windy, rainy day for a good portion of the Prairies, continuing the unsettled trend seen since the start of the week
CAMP HILL, Pa. (AP) — A young black bear took a dive from a tree Tuesday, landing in a giant tarp held aloft by a group of wildlife, public safety and rescue officials who tranquilized it after it roamed into a suburban Pennsylvania neighborhood.
The woman's condition is unknown.
Rainfall totals continue to add up across the Prairies, as an unsettled pattern takes hold for this first week of June. The risk of thunderstorms persists into Tuesday, as well
Jennifer and Eric Mauchan live in a Cape Cod-style house in Framingham, Massachusetts that they've been cooling with five air conditioners. In the summer, the electric bill for the 2,600-square-foot home can be $200.
The World Meteorological Organization gave a stark warning how there is the 80% likelihood that Earth's average temperature will temporarily go over the limit set by the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement.
University of Cambridge team devise energy-efficient way to capture carbon dioxide from the air.
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A black bear who had ventured into a Salt Lake City neighborhood from the nearby mountains took a 20-foot tumble from a tree Wednesday morning after it was tranquilized by wildlife officials, who were unable to provide it a soft landing.
These adorable little fellows are among the nine Mexican wolf pups born at Chicago’s Brookfield Zoo in April. Seven of the cute critters - who will grow up to be rather more fearsome - were successfully placed into wild dens in New Mexico in May as part of the Mexican Wolf Recovery Programme aimed at bolstering the subspecies' population in the southwestern United States and Mexico. At just 10 days old, the pups - six males and one female - were carefully transported to New Mexico. During their journey, two animal care specialists and a veterinary technician from Brookfield Zoo ensured the pups were well-fed and kept warm. Upon arrival in New Mexico, members of the Mexican Wolf Interagency Field Team covered the pups with the scent of similarly aged wild pups to integrate them seamlessly into their new dens. Each pup was swabbed for DNA and given a studbook number before being placed back in the den. Biologists monitored the radio-collared mothers to ensure they accepted the zoo-born pups. This fostering process, which improves the genetic diversity of the wild population, marked a milestone this year with the 100th pup placed in the wild since fostering began in 2014. Two additional female pups from the same litter remain at Brookfield Zoo. The Mexican wolf, the rarest and most genetically distinct subspecies of grey wolf in North America, once numbered around 4,000 across central and northern Mexico and the southwestern U.S.
A large, brightly colored invasive species called the Joro spider is on the move in the United States. Populations have been growing in parts of the South and East Coast for years, and many researchers think it's only a matter of time before they spread to much of the continental U.S. “My sense is people like the weird and fantastic and potentially dangerous,” said David Nelsen, a professor of biology at Southern Adventist University who has studied the growing range of Joro spiders.
Storms will feed on lingering humidity in northern and southern Ontario Wednesday, followed by seasonal air
The thunderstorm risk continues to build into Thursday and Friday across much of Ontario and Quebec ahead of an unsettled weekend
It's not all black and white between the five zebras that have called Forestry Farm Park and Zoo in Saskatoon their home for the past year.Zebra turf wars have led to two of them embarking on what the zoo calls "a new adventure" — which involves a move across the country.After being paired separately from the rest of the herd since last fall due to a medical issue, the two zebras — Koffee and LeeLoo, a gelding and a female — became a bonded pair, and they weren't horsing around.The zoo decided n
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Wednesday that Virginia will abandon California's stringent vehicle emissions rules aimed at reducing carbon pollution at the end of the year when that state’s current regulations expire, citing an attorney general opinion.