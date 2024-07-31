Temperatures could feel up to 110 in South Florida. Another heat advisory to end the month

A heat advisory is in effect for several counties in South Florida, including Broward, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Palm Beach and Collier, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued this advisory due to expected “feels-like” temperatures ranging between 105 and 110 degrees.

This marks the 24th heat advisory issued in South Florida this year, with 18 happening in July, according to NWS Senior Meteorologist Robert Garcia.

Heat Advisory is in effect from 10AM to 7PM today for portions of South FL. Max heat indices of 105-110 are expected from late morning through early this evening. #FLwx pic.twitter.com/sArQlWtCUY — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) July 31, 2024

High humidity levels combined with elevated temperatures are contributing to significant heat stress across the region. Overnight temperatures have not been cooling, with early morning readings already in the low 80s, said Garcia.

“We might get rainfall in the afternoon or the morning and maybe in the evening,” he said. “That cools temperatures into the mid or even lower 70s, but then as the night goes on, the temperature sneaks back up into the upper 70s to around 80 and that causes more heat stress.”

The forecast suggests a warmer-than-average trend for the remainder of the summer. The three-month outlook predicts a 50-60% chance of temperatures above normal, coupled with a similar probability for wetter conditions, explained Garcia.

READ MORE: When is it too hot to be outside? A new online tool will help you plan your week

“Folks should be looking at heat advisories as a prompt to take action,” he said. “If you’re planning to be outside, ensure you have enough water, take breaks in the shade, and stay alert to signs of heat illness.”

Here are heat-related symptoms to be aware of, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

Heat Exhaustion

▪ Heavy sweating

▪ Cold, pale, and clammy skin

▪ Rapid, weak pulse

▪ Fainting

Heat Stroke

▪ Hot, red, dry, or damp skin

▪ Body temperature of 103°F or higher

▪ Confusion

▪ Rapid, strong pulse

▪ Fainting