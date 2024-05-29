Temperatures cross 50C in northern India

Meryl Sebastian - BBC News, Kochi
·2 min read
Visitors at India Gate during hot weather on May 26, 2024 in New Delhi, India.
India's weather office has issued a severe heatwave alert for parts of Indian capital Delhi [Getty Images]

Temperatures have crossed 50C in parts of northern and central India as the country grapples with extreme heatwave conditions.

This week, more than 37 cities in the country recorded temperatures over 45C.

On Tuesday, temperature in capital Delhi's Narela and Mungeshpur areas hit a record-breaking 49.9C .

India's weather office has issued a severe heatwave alert for parts of the city.

A shopkeeper selling table fans waits for customers at a market on a hot summer day in Varanasi on May 27, 2024
Heatwave conditions are expected to persist in several parts of India for the next few days [Getty Images]

A consumer court in Delhi stopped hearing cases on Tuesday, after the judge said it was too hot to work without air conditioning.

Churu in the western state of Rajasthan and Sirsa in the northern Haryana state were among the hottest places in the country, with temperatures over 50C.

Rajasthan's Jaipur city reported three deaths due to heat stroke on Tuesday.

A construction worker quenches his thirst as he takes a break, amid the ongoing intense heatwave on a hot summer day along the bank of the river Yamuna, in New Delhi.
Temperatures have hit record highs in parts of northern India [Getty Images]

Indian summers, which extend from March to September, are usually hot and humid.

But the weather department has said the country is likely to experience longer and more intense heatwaves this year.

This month, the states of Rajasthan and Gujarat saw nine to 12 days of heat wave, with temperatures between 45-50C, it said.

A vendor with an umbrella over his head talks on mobile phone as he wipes his face with a cloth on a hot summer day in Varanasi on May 27, 2024
The weather office has forecast more heatwave days in June [Getty Images]

In June, maximum temperatures are likely to remain above normal, India Meteorological Department (IMD) chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said this week, adding that northwestern India is expected to see heatwave conditions for four to six days compared with three normally.

The IMD has also predicted an above-average monsoon season for the country this year.

The monsoon is forecast to hit the coast of the southern state of Kerala on 31 May.

