Temperatures falling Sunday afternoon

- CBC
Why are trees still standing next to burned-out buildings in Los Angeles? The answer is simple
When people think of wildfires, burning trees are likely the first image that comes to mind.So when a city burns and trees are left standing, it may seem unusual at first glance.Several massive wildfires have torn through Los Angeles since Tuesday, killing a least 10 people and burning down more than 10,000 homes and other structures in a 40-kilometre expanse north of the city's downtown.As images of the fires dominate the media this week, some are questioning why trees, including the state's ic
- The Weather Network
Arctic air onslaught coming to a Canadian city near you
A powerful pattern is setting the stage for an amplified jet stream that will shunt cold air south, and the roots of this shift lie thousands of kilometres away in Japan.
- The Weather Network
Shovels on standby: A snowy weekend is unfolding in southern Ontario
Snow will both start and end the weekend in southern Ontario, with some additional accumulations with lake enhancement and squalls. You'll want to plan ahead
- The Independent
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle face evacuation and power outages at Montecito home amid LA wildfires
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave in Montecito with their two children, Archie and Lilibet
- People
Bette Midler Shares Video of Family Singing After Their Home of 37 Years is Destroyed in L.A. Fire: 'So Glad We Can Offer Some Small Comfort’
The actress posted the heartwarming clip on Instagram on Friday, Jan. 10
- Business Insider
The LA wildfires are ripping through the celebrity-packed Pacific Palisades. Here's which stars have lost homes.
"Star Wars" actor Mark Hamill was among the thousands who evacuated Los Angeles. Other stars, including Paris Hilton, Billy Crystal, and Milo Ventimiglia have lost their LA homes.
- The Weather Network
Scientists discover where the Yellowstone supervolcano will erupt next
No, Yellowstone isn’t erupting, but researchers now know where the next major eruption is most likely to take place
- Variety
Late Night Hosts Mock Trump’s Bizarre Response to L.A. Fires: ‘In Trump’s Defense, Words Are Hard’
Thursday night’s late-night shows were focused on the devastation of the Los Angeles fires, as well as incoming President Trump’s bizarre response to them. “Daily Show” host Desi Lydic played a clip of Trump rambling on about smelt, continuing to spread a debunked conspiracy theory about the state’s water supply. “I tried to get Gavin …
- Bloomberg
Los Angeles Fire Pushes Northeast to Threaten Bel Air, Brentwood
(Bloomberg) -- The devastating Palisades Fire pushed to the northeast, prompting new evacuations in the ultra-affluent Southern California neighborhoods of Brentwood and Bel Air as the threat of more dry winds raised risks after a brief respite.Most Read from BloombergWhat Robotaxis Brought San FranciscoA Blueprint for Better Bike LanesAmbitious High-Speed Rail Plans Advance in the Baltic RegionNYC Condo Owners May Bear Costs of Landmark Green Building LawDutch Central Bank Restores Amsterdam’s
- People
Man Rescues Stray Dog Found in Rubble of Homes Destroyed by Los Angeles Fires: ‘It’s About Caring for Each Other’
Pasadena Humane has already taken in over 300 pets displaced by the blaze
- USA TODAY
At least 16 dead in LA fires as dangerous winds could persist; crews douse roads in retardant
Forecasters warned Saturday that gusty winds would make for dangerous fire conditions into next week.
- CBC
Barking sea lions keep Bowen Island residents up at night
Sea lions making an appearance on Bowen Island are putting on quite a show. They often bark and wail at night, keeping residents awake. For some, their appearance is a positive sign of a healthy environment, but the sentiments of those living near the water aren't as kind.
- United Press International
Calif. Gov. Newsom invites Trump to visit fire-ravaged areas
California Gov. Gavin Newsom wants President-elect Donald Trump to visit fire-ravaged areas in southern California to meet with first responders and residents affected by fires burning in and near Los Angeles County.
- The Weather Network
Full spectrum of winter is taking over the Prairies this weekend
A low-pressure system will track into southern Manitoba, bringing periods of snow and a temperature divide between the western and eastern Prairies
- The Weather Network
Major winter storm set to end 1,000+ day snowless streak
Extensive flight cancellations and highway delays are likely as a major winter storm blankets the southeastern United States
- CBC
Residents want answers after fuel leak shuts down a Woodstock Tim Hortons
Five large pump trucks idle loudly in an otherwise empty Tim Hortons parking lot in Woodstock.Some have the words Environmental Services stencilled on their sides. Others say Septic Tank Cleaning, Oil Spill Response.Some people in the area say they heard truckers had complained about the smell of gas on their hands after washing up at the now darkened and closed Tim Hortons. And other customers had complained about the taste of fuel in their beverages as far back as late November."Everybody I kn
- Business Insider
A drone collided with one of the only Super Scooper planes fighting the LA wildfires, grounding a key resource
A drone hit the wing of a Canadair CL-415 Super Scooper plane fighting the LA fires. Cal Fire only has one other Quebec 1 aircraft in its arsenal.
- WLKY - Louisville Videos
Saturday: flurries possible Saturday
WLKY meteorologist Susanne Horgan has your forecast.
- HowStuffWorks
The Goblin Shark Has an Odd Secret Weapon: Its Oily Liver
How did the goblin shark score its haunting name? It has something to do with the goblin shark's visage. Find out more about the goblin shark.
- Cover Media
China Is Building A 'Solar Great Wall' To Power Beijing And Beyond
China is building a 'Solar Great Wall' to power a city the size of Beijing. The project, stretching 400 km, will generate up to 100 gigawatts by 2030. Located in Inner Mongolia's Kubuqi Desert, it combats desertification and supplies clean energy. China has installed 5.4 gigawatts of capacity so far, with plans to expand rapidly. The Junma Solar Station, resembling a horse, produces electricity for 400,000 people and restores the environment. Solar panels reduce desert evaporation, slow dune movement, and enable vegetation growth. As of June 2024, China leads global solar capacity with 386,875 megawatts, over 51% of the world total. China's annual solar growth (39,994 MW) far outpaces the U.S. and India. This project exemplifies China's clean energy and environmental innovation.