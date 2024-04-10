Temperatures heating up across the Valley!
Sunny and dry 90s expected for Thursday, before winds pick up for Friday and Saturday.
multiple days of rain and strong wind to finish the week in southern Ontario
After a stormy Tuesday, forecasters are already looking ahead to Ontario's next rainmaker –– a moisture-boosted Texas low set to arrive on Thursday with plenty of precipitation
Floods have swamped parts of Russia and Kazakhstan after Europe’s third-longest river burst its banks, forcing more than 100,000 people to evacuate and sparking protests against the authorities.
Hours after the eaglet emerged from its egg, the dad grew “confused,” West Virginia wildlife experts said.
The baby is already “nearly triple the size he was when he was first born,” the zoo said.
VANCOUVER — Growing up on a ranch in the Columbia River Valley, water has always been part of Kat Hartwig's life, and over the years, she's noticed changes. Marshy areas her family used for irrigation or watering cattle are dry, wetlands are becoming "crunchy" rather than spongy underfoot, and snowmelt is disappearing more quickly each spring, ushering in the dry summer months, Hartwig says. Climate science supports her observations, showing that global heating is causing warmer temperatures and
Russian officials scrambled to help homeowners displaced by floods as water levels rose in the Ural River, authorities said Wednesday. Floods in the Orenburg region near Russia's border with Kazakhstan sparked the evacuation of thousands of people following the collapse of a dam on Saturday. Russia’s government has declared the situation a federal emergency. Although President Vladimir Putin is frequently shown on Russian state television meeting officials and traveling across the country, the K
Fighter pilots practice scrambling their jets so they can take off in minutes should a military threat arise. But what do they do when Mother Nature is the enemy?
We hope you enjoyed a beautiful weekend of sunshine and warm temperatures, southern Ontario, because that very weather pattern has set the stage for a risk of thunderstorms on Tuesday.
Researchers caught the animals with hand nets underwater, according to a new study.
Russians in the city of Orsk gathered in a rare protest Monday, calling for compensation following the collapse of a dam and subsequent flooding in the Orenburg region near the border with Kazakhstan. Protests are an unusual sight in Russia where authorities have consistently cracked down on any form of dissent following President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine. Hundreds of people gathered in front of the administrative building in Orsk Monday, Russian state news agency Tass said, while vi
World Energy GH2 passed its environmental assessment and was granted the go-ahead by the government of Newfoundland and Labrador on Tuesday. (David Donnelly/CBC)As World Energy GH2 clears another hurdle in its plan to build Canada's first wind-to-hydrogen project on Newfoundland's west coast, a non-profit environmental group says they still have serious doubts about the proposal.Nick Mercer, co-chair of Enviro Watch N.L., said his group was "gravely concerned" about the news on Tuesday, which sa
World Energy GH2 wind-hydrogen project has taken another step toward the construction phase. (Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press)World Energy GH2's plan to put put hundreds of windmills on the west coast of Newfoundland is one step closer to becoming a reality after the provincial government approved its environmental impact statement on Tuesday.But the approval of the project comes with a list of conditions, Environment Minister Bernard Davis told reporters.In late October, Davis said the provin
The new species was named after one researcher’s supportive wife, according to the study.
STORY: Flood sirens blared in Russian cities on Tuesday (April 9) as over a hundred thousand people in both Russia and Kazakhstan were ordered to evacuate.In some of the worst flooding in 70 years, swiftly melting snow across the Ural mountains, Siberia and areas of Kazakhstan has swelled major rivers, some rising by meters in hours to the highest levels ever recorded.The Ural River, Europe's third largest, burst through an embankment dam on Friday flooding the city of Orsk just south of the Ural Mountains.Downstream, water levels in Orenburg, a city of around half a million, were rising with peak levels expected on Wednesday (April 10).As the Tobol river rises, people in the city of Kurgan have been warned to evacuate immediately and Governor Vadim Shumkov urged residents to take the warnings seriously.The wider region is home to around 800,000, with water levels in some parts of the Tobol rising 29 inches in just two hours. More than 19,000 people are risk in Kurgan, the TASS news agency reported.Emergencies were declared in Orenburg, Kurgan and Tyumen, a major oil producing region of Western Siberia.President Vladimir Putin has been monitoring the floods from Moscow, but anger boiled over in Orsk when at least 100 Russians begged the Kremlin chief to help and chanted "shame on you" at local officials who they said had done too little.The head of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations, Alexander Kurenkov, flew to Orenburg region on Tuesday to monitor the situation after being tasked to do so by Putin, the ministry said.The ministry added preventative measures are being taken and rescue teams have been strengthened.It was not immediately clear why the annual snow melt had made this year's floods so bad.Scientists say climate change has made flooding more frequent worldwide.
OXFORD, England (AP) — Humanity has only two years left “to save the world” by making dramatic changes in the way it spews heat-trapping emissions and it has even less time to act to get the finances behind such a massive shift, the head of the United Nations climate agency said. With governments of the world facing a 2025 deadline for new and stronger plans to curb carbon pollution, nearly half of the world's populations voting in elections this year, and crucial global finance meetings later t