Temperatures heating up this week with triple digits in the forecast
KCRA 3 Weather meteorologist Dirk Verdoorn looks at what changes are going to help heat things up this week in Northern California with triple digits in the Forecast.
PERRY, Fla. (AP) — Massive rains from powerful Hurricane Helene left people stranded, without shelter and awaiting rescue Saturday, as the cleanup began from a tempest that killed at least 64 people, caused widespread destruction across the U.S. Southeast and left millions without power.
At least 105 people have died nationwide, as officials airdrop supplies to devastated areas of the US south-east.
With Helene dissipating on Friday, the National Hurricane Center is tracking two hurricanes in the Atlantic Ocean that are not a threat to land: Isaac and Joyce.
Helene continues to unleash its fury across the Southeast after leaving at least 52 people dead in five states, leveling communities, knocking out power and stranding many in floodwaters following the historic storm’s landfall in Florida’s Big Bend region Thursday night as a monstrous Category 4 hurricane. Here’s the latest:
Here’s the latest on Tropical Storm Joyce
Jennifer Replogle, a pregnant mother of two young children, is “completely trapped” at home in Tater Hill, North Carolina, elevation 4,200 feet, above Boone, where hurricanes are not the norm.
The storm caused massive power outages, prompting search and rescue deployments as many flooded-out residents are left without power or food.
“I’ve never seen concentrated damage like we’ve seen here.”
CHRISTINA LAKE, B.C. — Parts of a British Columbia Interior community have been evacuated due to the threat of a nearby out-of-control wildfire.
Over 50 storm-related deaths have been reported in South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina and Virginia as Helene unleashes life-threatening flooding. CNN’s Wolf Blitzer reports on aerial videos showing the destruction in Helene’s aftermath.
People are left stranded on rooftops in Kathmandu with workers carrying out rescues on rafts.
The City of Rock Mount said 15 people were injured during a tornado on Friday. The National Weather Service office in Raleigh estimated winds were 140 mph which is EF-3 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale. Officials said four of the injuries were considered to be serious.
The Southeast and mid-Atlantic are still reeling from Hurricane Helene’s deadly impact last week, but forecasters say a new threat may emerge in the Gulf of Mexico as odds for tropical development there increase.
An interstate between North Carolina and Tennessee remained partially shut on Sunday, September 29, due to severe flood damage caused by Helene, authorities said.Footage posted to X by the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDoT) show washout conditions near Interstate 40 in western North Carolina on Saturday afternoon.According to a local news report, over 200 roads remain closed in North Carolina as of Sunday morning.Emergency declarations for assistance were granted to Alabama, Florida, Georgia, the Carolinas and Tennessee in the aftermath of the storm, according to media reports, citing officials. Credit: NCDoT via Storyful
The area we'll have to watch extends from the western Caribbean into the southern Gulf. A similar weather pattern to the one that spit out Helene is forecast to develop over Central America.
WMAR-2 News Chris Swaim weekend weather
(Bloomberg) -- Rescue missions are underway across the US South as the region reels from historic flooding caused by Hurricane Helene, which has killed at least 52 people and knocked out power to millions, putting stress on aging dams and leaving behind potential losses of more than $100 billion.
Mandatory evacuation orders are in effect directly south of Mountain Island Lake.