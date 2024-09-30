Temperatures heating up this week with triple digits in the forecast

Storyful

An interstate between North Carolina and Tennessee remained partially shut on Sunday, September 29, due to severe flood damage caused by Helene, authorities said.Footage posted to X by the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDoT) show washout conditions near Interstate 40 in western North Carolina on Saturday afternoon.According to a local news report, over 200 roads remain closed in North Carolina as of Sunday morning.Emergency declarations for assistance were granted to Alabama, Florida, Georgia, the Carolinas and Tennessee in the aftermath of the storm, according to media reports, citing officials. Credit: NCDoT via Storyful