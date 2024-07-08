Temperatures over 30 degrees expected in Alberta, most of Saskatchewan

EDMONTON — Heat warnings have been issued throughout Alberta and much of central and northern Saskatchewan.

Environment Canada says the two Prairie provinces will experience temperatures of at least 30 degrees, with some parts of Alberta forecast to reach about 35 degrees by Wednesday.

Among the major centres that will be affected by the extreme heat include Edmonton, Calgary and Saskatoon.

High heat is also expected in southern Saskatchewan, with temperatures in Regina hovering around 30 degrees for the entire week.

Many parts of British Columbia have been under advisories and warnings about scorching temperatures for the last few days.

Environment Canada says parts of B.C.'s southern Interior and the northeast could see temperatures climb into the 40 degree range this week.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 8, 2024.

