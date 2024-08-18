Temperatures set to climb back to above average before more cooling arrives
KCRA 3 Weather meteorologist Dirk Verdoorn looks at how much warmer the week ahead will get and what will help to drop temps back into the 80s.
KCRA 3 Weather meteorologist Dirk Verdoorn looks at how much warmer the week ahead will get and what will help to drop temps back into the 80s.
A chaotic Saturday across southern Ontario as storms unleash flooding, at least one tornado
Several cars were stuck in floodwater in Toronto Saturday as heavy rain floods roads in the GTA. Environment Canada issued a severe rainfall warning and severe thunderstorm watch for Toronto Saturday afternoon. Roads are closed across the city, particularly in Mississauga. Between 100 to 300 mm of rain is expected, Environment Canada said. Rainfall could reach up to 50 mm in an hour and will continue into Sunday. Thunderstorms may produce 90 km/h wind gusts and nickel-sized hail, the weather age
Video caught a tornado reaching the ground near Kitchener, Ontario on Saturday with at least one tractor-trailer being blown over on Highway 401 and damage seen in several communities.
Severe storms throughout the weekend could produce large hail and localized flooding. Storms prompted tornado warnings to be issued on Saturday morning.
The Central Park bear's necropsy found that the dead cub's flesh was in good condition. RFK Jr. said he planned to put it in his fridge.
MONTREAL — Nearly 150,000 Montreal homes were put under a boil water advisory on Friday after a broken water main erupted into a "geyser" that transformed streets into streams, paralyzed traffic and forced people to evacuate from flooded buildings.
With Hurricane Ernesto now churning away from Puerto Rico, forecasters are keeping an eye on its future path in the Atlantic, including potential impacts to Canada's East Coast.
A break in a major underground water main near Montreal's Jacques Cartier Bridge has sent water gushing down streets and inside homes. Canadian Press reporter Morgan Lowrie says the flooding led to the evacuation of nearby buildings and a boil-water advisory for about 150,000 homes. (Aug. 16, 2024)
I've always wondered about the "sky people"...
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Hurricane Ernesto began to pound Bermuda late Friday with heavy winds and rain after officials in the tiny British territory in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean opened shelters and closed government offices.
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Ernesto moved away from Bermuda on Saturday evening over open waters of the Atlantic after crossing over the tiny British territory early in the day with heavy rains and strong winds.
A tornado left a trail of damage in a southwestern Ontario community on Saturday as a major storm system drenched much of the southern part of the province with heavy rain and caused localized flooding.
Stay alert through the overnight hours for a risk for strong to severe thunderstorms across southwestern British Columbia
ISTANBUL (AP) — Wildfires raged across western Turkey for a third straight day Saturday, exacerbated by high winds and warm temperatures, authorities said.
Large amounts of water were pouring onto streets near the Jacques Cartier bridge in Montreal on Friday morning after a major water main break. The leak began a little before 6 a.m. at the intersection of René-Lévesque and De Lorimier Avenue and was continuing steadily about 45 minutes later.
The US and European Union should step up production of affordable electric vehicles to justify their tariffs on Chinese EVs, Beijing's top envoy in South Africa said, speaking ahead of a major China-Africa summit where green energy is expected to be high on the agenda. Chinese ambassador Wu Peng said at a climate change event in Pretoria on Thursday that China - a leader in EV technology, solar energy and other new energy products - had played a big role in cutting harmful carbon emissions. In 2
The tree carver of Welland, Ont., has been caught, Niagara police say.A 40-year-old man was arrested and charged with mischief over $5,000 for chiseling detailed faces into the trunks of seven living trees, said Const. Michael Malachowsky with the Niagara Regional Police Service. The man was also charged on Monday for failing to comply with a bail condition in an unrelated case, Malachowsky said in an email. He is being held in jail until a bailing hearing next week. The police investigation beg
Gina McCarthy, former White House National Climate Adviser, speaks to Bianna Golodryga about how the candidates are approaching environmental issues in the 2024 presidential campaign.
Responsible tourism is not only about the physical mode of transport. It’s about being humble and curious. It’s about having respect for people whose homelands we are visiting — all critical to supporting continued progress in innovation in sustainability, Julie Green writes.
STORY: :: A ruptured water pipe turnsMontreal streets into gushing rivers:: August 16, 2024:: Montreal, Canada:: Valerie Plante, Montreal Mayor"The good news is that now it's under control. Of course, we will have to repair the pipeline, the water pipe, of course. But as you can see, we don't have this amount of water that we had this morning, so this is a good news. And also the other good news, mostly for citizens, is that Fonctionnaires de la Ville de Montreal (local city department) and the firefighters are already pumping water out of the different basins."The burst water pipe reportedly started just before 6am local time (10am GMT), closing down major roads and washing out the city's morning commute.According to reports, some 100 homes were flooded and power turned off in parts of Montreal, affecting some 12,000 people.Authorities have turned off water to the burst pipe and have begun dredging up flooded streets. Officials report the situation is now under control.