Temperatures trending down across Northern California through the weekend
KCRA Meteorologist Tamara Berg shows what will help drive temps down over the next few days. She shows what to expect for the weekend.
KCRA Meteorologist Tamara Berg shows what will help drive temps down over the next few days. She shows what to expect for the weekend.
The widespread thunderstorm risk persists into Thursday after a round of nocturnal storms marched through the province overnight Wednesday
In what is thought to be the first encounter of its kind to be witnessed by scientists, a tiger shark has been spotted vomiting up a dead echidna whole off the coast of an Australian island.
The Cabo San Lucas anglers were fishing for marlin when they spotted a deep-sea oarfish at the surface, being circled by sharks.
Meteorologist Kevin MacKay has the tracking and timing of severe storms in Ontario on Wednesday afternoon and evening.
The thunderstorm risk continues to build into Thursday and Friday across much of Ontario and Quebec ahead of an unsettled weekend
"We've seen people hurt by it," says Paul Hotte of Hotte Marine in Windsor-Essex, Ont.He's referring to a hidden pile of rocks in Lake St. Clair near the shoreline in the Tecumseh area of Russell Woods.Hotte and other residents are concerned they present a hazard to boaters and people on watercraft — adding they've been dealing with it for decades."People have been hitting them and never, ever did anybody do anything but mark them as a real hazard."The hazard markers are floating buoys that have
The storm focus shifts to eastern Ontario and Quebec on Thursday, but southwestern Ontario isn't home-free yet. Meteorologist Kevin MacKay has the timing and risk details.
Stalling storms will turn flooding into the main risk through Thursday night
Wednesday will be a windy, rainy day for a good portion of the Prairies, continuing the unsettled trend seen since the start of the week
Wearing a toy whale hat, whale tie and a whale motif shirt, Hideki Tokoro spends much of his days thinking about the world’s largest mammals. But he doesn’t want to protect them. He wants to hunt them.
Jennifer and Eric Mauchan live in a Cape Cod-style house in Framingham, Massachusetts that they've been cooling with five air conditioners. In the summer, the electric bill for the 2,600-square-foot home can be $200.
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — It's fledgling season, a time when animal rescue experts say they are inundated with calls about goofy-looking birds stumbling around on the ground.
Canada sees almost 500 drownings each year, with most of these happening in open water like lakes, rivers, and ponds. The Weather Network's Rachel Schoutsen has more on why you should keep the floaties at home this summer.
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A black bear who had ventured into a Salt Lake City neighborhood from the nearby mountains took a 20-foot tumble from a tree Wednesday morning after it was tranquilized by wildlife officials, who were unable to provide it a soft landing.
University of Cambridge team devise energy-efficient way to capture carbon dioxide from the air.
Walt Umana, of Gaithersburg, shared doorbell camera video of storm damage tearing trees apart.
All SharkFest programming will stream on Disney+ and Hulu beginning July 1 The post NatGeo’s SharkFest to Debut ‘Shark Beach With Anthony Mackie’ And ‘Baby Sharks in the City’ | Exclusive Video appeared first on TheWrap.
A Nova Scotia woman who filed a complaint with the province about a door-to-door water systems company has received a full refund.It comes nine months after Natalie Lent first agreed to the sale with Atlantic Environmental Systems. She alleges the three units she bought for nearly $12,000, including a reverse-osmosis system and water softener, never worked properly."I am absolutely relieved because I didn't think anything positive would come out of this nine-month ordeal," Lent said.A CBC News i
When extreme heat arrives, people can seek safety in air-conditioned buildings. Are wild animals doomed?
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Wednesday that Virginia will abandon California's stringent vehicle emissions rules aimed at reducing carbon pollution at the end of the year when that state’s current regulations expire, citing an attorney general opinion.