Temporary portfolio assignments handed out

With Mohawk Council of Kahnawake Chief Harry Rice on sick leave until the end of March, Council assigned his portfolios to others last week.

The temporary portfolio assignments saw responsibility for the athletic commission passed on to Tonya Perron, while Rice’s work on the education portfolio will be taken over by Jessica Lazare. Lazare will also handle Rice’s work on the Heritage portfolio. Iohaiio Delisle will look after Rice’s responsibilities on the social supports and development portfolio.

Cody Diabo will look after Rice’s work on the land allotment portfolio (adding that responsibility to his work as the lead on the lands and territories portfolio).

The assignments will be in place through March 25.

Marc Lalonde, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Iori:wase